Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Cleveland 3-2, Indianapolis 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Browns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cleveland was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 19-17 victory over the 49ers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 36 point over/under.

The Browns were down by one with only two minutes and 56 seconds left when they drove 63 yards for the winning score. Dustin Hopkins did the honors with a 29-yard field goal.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 13 in total. All those points came courtesy of Hopkins: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, the Colts lost to the Jaguars on the road by a decisive 37-20 margin on Sunday. Despite 121 more yards than Jacksonville, Indianapolis couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 3-2 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 3-3.

The Colts are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 39 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis and Cleveland both have 1 win in their last 2 games.