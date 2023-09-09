Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Jacksonville 0-0, Indianapolis 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A deciding factor in this game could be interceptions, as these two teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Jaguars finished last season ranked third overall in interceptions, with nine on the season. The Colts, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 32nd with 20.

Looking back to last season, Jacksonville finished on the right side of .500 (9-8), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Colts finished with a dismal 4-12-1 record.

Looking forward to Sunday, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 10-9 record against the spread.

While Jacksonville might be expected to win, their sub-par 2-3 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. Jaguars fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,342.22. Sadly, the Colts will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-7 as such last year.

Odds

Jacksonville is a 5-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Indianapolis and Jacksonville both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.