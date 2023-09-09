Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
Current Records: Jacksonville 0-0, Indianapolis 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
A deciding factor in this game could be interceptions, as these two teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Jaguars finished last season ranked third overall in interceptions, with nine on the season. The Colts, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 32nd with 20.
Looking back to last season, Jacksonville finished on the right side of .500 (9-8), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Colts finished with a dismal 4-12-1 record.
Looking forward to Sunday, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 10-9 record against the spread.
While Jacksonville might be expected to win, their sub-par 2-3 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. Jaguars fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,342.22. Sadly, the Colts will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-7 as such last year.
Odds
Jacksonville is a 5-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Series History
Indianapolis and Jacksonville both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Oct 16, 2022 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Jacksonville 27
- Sep 18, 2022 - Jacksonville 24 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 09, 2022 - Jacksonville 26 vs. Indianapolis 11
- Nov 14, 2021 - Indianapolis 23 vs. Jacksonville 17
- Jan 03, 2021 - Indianapolis 28 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Sep 13, 2020 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 20
- Dec 29, 2019 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Indianapolis 20
- Nov 17, 2019 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Jacksonville 13
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26