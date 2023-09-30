Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-2, Indianapolis 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are out to stop a 6-game streak of losses at home.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Indianapolis ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They skirted past the Ravens 22-19.

It was another big night for Zack Moss, who rushed for 122 yards, and also caught a touchdown. The Colts also relied on the talents of Matt Gay, who kicked two long-distance field goals, the longest a 54-yard boot in overtime, which proved pivotal In the final score.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles scored first but ultimately less than Cincinnati in their contest on Monday. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 19-16.

Indianapolis' victory lifted them to 2-1 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 1-2.

Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with the Colts going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 1-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 6 years.