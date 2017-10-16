Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans odds: Picks from expert who dominates MNF
Nick Kostos, a.k.a. 'Mr. Monday Night,' has owned Monday Night Football
Week 6 of the NFL season ends Monday night at Nissan Stadium with a division clash between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, teams with matching 2-3 records.
The line is Titans -7.5, meaning Vegas expects Tennessee to win by 7.5 points. It opened at -8, but uncertainty surrounding how effective Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will be with his injured hamstring pushed it down.
The Over/Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 48.
In a "Monday Night Football" game like this with so much uncertainty, you need to hear what Nick Kostos, a.k.a. "Mr. Monday Night," has to say.
Kostos is known for his bold, spot-on NFL predictions, but "Monday Night Football" is when he really shines. He's an incredible 17-11 on picks against the spread since SportsLine launched and he's locked in his pick for tonight's game.
The Titans entered this season as a dark horse contender in the AFC, but it's been an up-and-down season so far. They have quality wins over the Seahawks and Jaguars, but also some puzzling losses, such as last week's defeat at the hands of the underdog Dolphins and a 57-14 embarrassment against the Texans in Week 4.
After missing part of the Texans game and all of last week's loss in Miami, Mariota is back in the lineup for the Titans on Monday Night Football.
The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to hang on until the return of quarterback Andrew Luck, who has been ruled out for tonight. Led by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, they have victories against the winless 49ers and Browns, but it's been a struggle otherwise, with an overtime setback against the Cardinals and blowout losses against the Seahawks and Rams.
Kostos has studied these two teams, evaluated all the circumstances, and knows the line is way off on this one. He's confidently locked in his bold pick and he's sharing his selection over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Colts-Titans, and which injury situation will determine which side to take in this prime time showdown between two AFC South rivals? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who has dominated on "Monday Night Football."
