Indianapolis vs. Buffalo: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 1-5; Buffalo 2-4
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Indianapolis is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5 point margin of victory.
Things haven't been easy for Indianapolis, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to four. Last Sunday, they came up short against the Jets, falling 34-42. Indianapolis's loss came about despite a quality game from Andrew Luck, who passed for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns. Luck has been a consistent playmaker for Indianapolis as this was the 6th good game in a row from him.
Buffalo came within a touchdown against Houston, but wound up with a 13-20 loss.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With four turnovers, Indianapolis had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Buffalo exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Indianapolis are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts 7
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 27 vs. Indianapolis Colts 14
