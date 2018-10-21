Indianapolis vs. Buffalo Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Bills football game
After two weeks on the road, Indianapolis is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5 point margin of victory.
Things haven't been easy for Indianapolis, and their matchup last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to four. Last Sunday, they came up short against the Jets, falling 34-42. Indianapolis's loss came about despite a quality game from Andrew Luck, who passed for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns. Luck has been a consistent playmaker for Indianapolis as this was the 6th good game in a row from him.
Buffalo came within a touchdown against Houston, but wound up with a 13-20 loss.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With four turnovers, Indianapolis had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Buffalo exploit that vulnerability.
