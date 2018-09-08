Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, this season Indianapolis are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 1:00 PM.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.