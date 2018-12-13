Indianapolis vs. Dallas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 7-6; Dallas 8-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, Indianapolis is heading back home. They will square off against Dallas at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Indianapolis picked up 449 yards, Dallas 597).

The game is expected to be a close one, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-6-1 against the spread.

After losing to Houston the last time they met, Indianapolis decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Houston 24-21.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They snuck past Philadelphia with a 29-23 win. The win was familiar territory for Dallas, who now have five in a row.

Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 7-6 and Dallas to 8-5. In Indianapolis's win, T.Y. Hilton caught 9 passes for 199 yards and Andrew Luck passed for 399 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Dallas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Colts are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Indianapolis are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-4-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 47

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.