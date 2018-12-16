Indianapolis vs. Dallas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Game Recap

A well-balanced attack led Indianapolis over Dallas every single quarter on their way to victory. Indianapolis blew past Dallas 23-0 on Sunday. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 20-0 advantage.

Marlon Mack was the offensive standout of the matchup for Indianapolis, as he rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Darius Leonard, who racked up nine tackles.

The victory makes it two in a row for Indianapolis and bumps their record up to 8-6. Dallas's defeat pushes them down to 8-6.

Indianapolis will square off against the Giants at 1:00 p.m. next week. Indianapolis continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight match. Dallas will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Dallas are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.