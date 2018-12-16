Indianapolis vs. Dallas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Cowboys football game
Game Recap
A well-balanced attack led Indianapolis over Dallas every single quarter on their way to victory. Indianapolis blew past Dallas 23-0 on Sunday. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 20-0 advantage.
Marlon Mack was the offensive standout of the matchup for Indianapolis, as he rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Darius Leonard, who racked up nine tackles.
The victory makes it two in a row for Indianapolis and bumps their record up to 8-6. Dallas's defeat pushes them down to 8-6.
Indianapolis will square off against the Giants at 1:00 p.m. next week. Indianapolis continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight match. Dallas will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Dallas are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Reich Coach of Year worthy, more notes
Plus, Kevin Stefanski's impressive debut as Vikings' OC, Lamar Jackson's impact and more from...
-
Updates: Richie James has huge return TD
All of the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
-
Eagles vs Rams odds, SNF top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
NFL DFS for SNF: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Alex Smith returns home after injury
The Redskins quarterback appears to be at home, possibly a wheelchair, under a blanket (but...
-
Gruden blasts Stephen A. for NFL TV flub
The Raiders coach did a nice job deflecting away from questions about Amari Cooper