Indianapolis vs. Dallas updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Cowboys football game
After two games on the road, Indianapolis is heading back home. They will square off against Dallas at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Indianapolis picked up 449 yards, Dallas 597).
The game is expected to be a close one, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-6-1 against the spread.
After losing to Houston the last time they met, Indianapolis decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Houston 24-21.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They snuck past Philadelphia with a 29-23 win. The win was familiar territory for Dallas, who now have five in a row.
Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 7-6 and Dallas to 8-5. In Indianapolis's win, T.Y. Hilton caught 9 passes for 199 yards and Andrew Luck passed for 399 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Dallas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
