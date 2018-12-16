Indianapolis vs. Dallas updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two games on the road, Indianapolis is heading back home. They will square off against Dallas at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Indianapolis picked up 449 yards, Dallas 597).

The game is expected to be a close one, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-6-1 against the spread.

After losing to Houston the last time they met, Indianapolis decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Houston 24-21.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They snuck past Philadelphia with a 29-23 win. The win was familiar territory for Dallas, who now have five in a row.

Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 7-6 and Dallas to 8-5. In Indianapolis's win, T.Y. Hilton caught 9 passes for 199 yards and Andrew Luck passed for 399 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Dallas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.