Indianapolis vs. Houston live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Colts vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 1-2; Houston 0-3
What to Know
Indianapolis will take on Houston at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts another close matchup.
Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-16 to Philadelphia in their match last week. Indianapolis's defeat came about despite a quality game from Andrew Luck, who accumulated 164 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 22-27 to the Giants.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Houston's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Indianapolis defensive front that amassed five sacks against Philadelphia, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Indianapolis is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 0-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Indianapolis and Houston both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 22 vs. Houston Texans 13
- 2017 - Houston Texans 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts 20
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 17 vs. Houston Texans 22
- 2016 - Houston Texans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 23
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 10 vs. Houston Texans 16
- 2015 - Houston Texans 20 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
