Indianapolis vs. Houston updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Indianapolis will take on Houston at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts another close matchup.

Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-16 to Philadelphia in their match last week. Indianapolis's defeat came about despite a quality game from Andrew Luck, who accumulated 164 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 22-27 to the Giants.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Houston's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Indianapolis defensive front that amassed five sacks against Philadelphia, so we'll see if they are up to the task.