Indianapolis vs. Houston updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Texans football game
Indianapolis will take on Houston at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts another close matchup.
Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-16 to Philadelphia in their match last week. Indianapolis's defeat came about despite a quality game from Andrew Luck, who accumulated 164 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 22-27 to the Giants.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Houston's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Indianapolis defensive front that amassed five sacks against Philadelphia, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Dolphins at Patriots: The stats to know
Can Ryan Tannehill and the surprising Dolphins continue their success Sunday in New Englan...
-
Cowboys vs. Lions odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lions vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times
-
Packers vs. Bills odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bills vs. Packers game 10,000 times
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, MNF picks
Micah Roberts is dialed into the pulse of the Chiefs and Broncos
-
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, SNF picks
Mike Tierney has owned Over-Under picks the last two-plus seasons