Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Jacksonville have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 18-24 to Philadelphia. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Blake Bortles, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-28 victory over Oakland. The success made it back-to-back wins for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 3-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two weeks ago Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.