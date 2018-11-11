Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Jaguars football game
3rd Quarter Recap
We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as Indianapolis and Jacksonville have combined for 52. Neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Indianapolis lead 29-23. They have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Jacksonville 417 to 326.
Indianapolis have been riding high on the performance of Andrew Luck, who so far has passed for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns. Andrew Luck has been one of their standout athletes in their past nine games.
Indianapolis entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.
Game Preview
Jacksonville have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 18-24 to Philadelphia. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Blake Bortles, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 8 carries.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-28 victory over Oakland. The success made it back-to-back wins for Indianapolis.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 3-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two weeks ago Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.
