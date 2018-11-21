Indianapolis vs. Miami live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Colts vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 5-5; Miami 5-5
What to Know
Miami have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Miami, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Miami received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 12-31 to Green Bay.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Tennessee last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. Indianapolis took their match against Tennessee by a conclusive 38-10 score. With Indianapolis ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 5-5 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on T.Y. Hilton, who caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Indianapolis are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 5-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts 18
Watch This Game Live
-
