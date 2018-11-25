Indianapolis vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Dolphins football game
3rd Quarter Recap
Miami came in underdogs but currently have Indianapolis on Upset Alert. Either team is in a position to win, but Miami lead 17-14. They have been led by Ryan Tannehill, who has so far passed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns.
A win for Miami would put an end to Indianapolis's four-game winning streak. We'll see if Miami manage to rain on Indianapolis's parade or if it's blue skies for Indianapolis instead.
Game Preview
Miami have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Miami, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Miami received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 12-31 to Green Bay.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Tennessee last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. Indianapolis took their match against Tennessee by a conclusive 38-10 score. With Indianapolis ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 5-5 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on T.Y. Hilton, who caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
