Indianapolis vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 8-6-1; N.Y. Giants 5-9-1

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Indianapolis on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, the Giants were humbled last week. They lost to Tennessee by a decisive 0-17 margin. The Giants' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis got themselves on the board against Dallas, but Dallas never followed suit. They put the hurt on Dallas with a sharp 23-0 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point they had established a 20-0 advantage.

The Giants are expected to lose by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The Giants' loss took them down to 5-9-1 while Indianapolis' victory pulled them up to 8-6-1. In their win, they relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $72.14

Prediction

The Colts are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Indianapolis are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

