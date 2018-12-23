Indianapolis vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colts vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 8-6-1; N.Y. Giants 5-9-1
What to Know
The Giants will challenge Indianapolis on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, the Giants were humbled last week. They lost to Tennessee by a decisive 0-17 margin. The Giants' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis got themselves on the board against Dallas, but Dallas never followed suit. They put the hurt on Dallas with a sharp 23-0 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point they had established a 20-0 advantage.
The Giants are expected to lose by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 ATS when expected to lose.
The Giants' loss took them down to 5-9-1 while Indianapolis' victory pulled them up to 8-6-1. In their win, they relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.14
Prediction
The Colts are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, Indianapolis are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 7-6-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 9 point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
