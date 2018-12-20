Indianapolis vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colts vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 8-6; N.Y. Giants 5-9
What to Know
The Giants will challenge Indianapolis on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.
If the Giants were riding high off their 40-16 takedown of Washington two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Giants lost to Tennessee by a decisive 0-17 margin. The Giants's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.
A well-balanced attack led Indianapolis over Dallas every single quarter on their way to victory. Indianapolis were the clear victor by a 23-0 margin over Dallas. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 20-0 advantage.
The Giants are expected to lose by 9.5. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 ATS when expected to lose.
The Giants's defeat took them down to 5-9 while Indianapolis's win pulled them up to 8-6. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, Indianapolis are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 7-6-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 47
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
