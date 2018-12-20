Indianapolis vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 8-6; N.Y. Giants 5-9

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Indianapolis on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If the Giants were riding high off their 40-16 takedown of Washington two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Giants lost to Tennessee by a decisive 0-17 margin. The Giants's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.

A well-balanced attack led Indianapolis over Dallas every single quarter on their way to victory. Indianapolis were the clear victor by a 23-0 margin over Dallas. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 20-0 advantage.

The Giants are expected to lose by 9.5. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The Giants's defeat took them down to 5-9 while Indianapolis's win pulled them up to 8-6. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Colts are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Indianapolis are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 47

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.