Indianapolis vs. N.Y. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Giants football game
1st Quarter Recap
The point spread is against the Giants, but thus far the points are on their side. They have unwrapped a big 14-point lead against Indianapolis after one quarter. The Giants already have more points in this match than they finished with last week.
Game Preview
The Giants will challenge Indianapolis on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.
If the Giants were riding high off their 40-16 takedown of Washington two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Giants lost to Tennessee by a decisive 0-17 margin. The Giants' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.
A well-balanced attack led Indianapolis over Dallas every single quarter on their way to victory. Indianapolis were the clear victor by a 23-0 margin over Dallas. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 20-0 advantage.
The Giants are expected to lose by 9.5. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 ATS when expected to lose.
The Giants' defeat took them down to 5-9 while Indianapolis' win pulled them up to 8-6. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
Watch This Game Live
