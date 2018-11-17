Indianapolis vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 4-5; Tennessee 5-4

What to Know

Tennessee will square off against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tennessee will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Tennessee fell to New England 14-35 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Tennessee made easy work of New England last Sunday and carried off a 34-10 win. Marcus Mariota, who passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tennessee's success.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Jacksonville last week; they left with a three-game streak. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 29-26. The Indianapolis offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.

Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 4-5 and Tennessee to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indianapolis and Tennessee clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Colts are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Indianapolis are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Indianapolis have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tennessee.