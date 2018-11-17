Indianapolis vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Colts vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 4-5; Tennessee 5-4
What to Know
Tennessee will square off against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tennessee will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
Tennessee fell to New England 14-35 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Tennessee made easy work of New England last Sunday and carried off a 34-10 win. Marcus Mariota, who passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tennessee's success.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Jacksonville last week; they left with a three-game streak. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 29-26. The Indianapolis offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 4-5 and Tennessee to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indianapolis and Tennessee clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Indianapolis are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Indianapolis have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tennessee.
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 20
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Indianapolis Colts 22
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Tennessee Titans 17
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 34
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 24
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 35
