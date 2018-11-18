Indianapolis vs. Tennessee Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Tennessee will square off against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Tennessee fell to New England 14-35 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Tennessee made easy work of New England last Sunday and carried off a 34-10 win. Marcus Mariota, who passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tennessee's success.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Jacksonville last week; they left with a three-game streak. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 29-26. The Indianapolis offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.

Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 4-5 and Tennessee to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indianapolis and Tennessee clash.

