Indianapolis vs. Tennessee Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Titans football game
Tennessee will square off against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
Tennessee fell to New England 14-35 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Tennessee made easy work of New England last Sunday and carried off a 34-10 win. Marcus Mariota, who passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tennessee's success.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Jacksonville last week; they left with a three-game streak. Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville, sneaking past 29-26. The Indianapolis offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 4-5 and Tennessee to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Indianapolis and Tennessee clash.
