Indianapolis vs. Tennessee updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Colts vs. Titans football game
Game Recap
Indianapolis's offense rose to the challenge against a Tennessee defense that boased an average of 16.78 points allowed. They were the clear victor by a 38-10 margin over Tennessee. The oddsmakers were on Indianapolis's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Indianapolis's offense rushed out of the gates and came up with 24 first-half points. Tennessee countered with 3 points, leaving the score at 24-3 going into the half. The Indianapolis defense stood its ground in the third quarter, giving up 0 and all but finishing the contest.
Among those leading the charge for Indianapolis was T.Y. Hilton, who caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the match was Hilton's 68-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Kenny Moore, who racked up nine tackles.
The win (their fourth in a row) raised Indianapolis's record to 5-5. The loss dropped Tennessee back to even at 5-5.
Next week Indianapolis will take on Miami at 4:25 p.m. Unlike Indianapolis, Miami will be limping in after taking a loss. Tennessee will be staying on the road, facing off against Houston. Houston are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Raiders, Broncos win with FGs
All of the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
-
Jackson saved Ravens' season, more notes
There will be ups and downs, but Ravens fans would be foolish not to embrace this exciteme...
-
Playoff Picture: Cowboys alive in NFC
Dallas might be in pretty good position to win the NFC East all of a sudden
-
Vikings vs. Bears odds, picks, SNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bears vs. Vikings game 10,000 time...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Bears vs. Vikings odds, SNF picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Vikings and Bears