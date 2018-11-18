Indianapolis vs. Tennessee updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Game Recap

Indianapolis's offense rose to the challenge against a Tennessee defense that boased an average of 16.78 points allowed. They were the clear victor by a 38-10 margin over Tennessee. The oddsmakers were on Indianapolis's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Indianapolis's offense rushed out of the gates and came up with 24 first-half points. Tennessee countered with 3 points, leaving the score at 24-3 going into the half. The Indianapolis defense stood its ground in the third quarter, giving up 0 and all but finishing the contest.

Among those leading the charge for Indianapolis was T.Y. Hilton, who caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the match was Hilton's 68-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Kenny Moore, who racked up nine tackles.

The win (their fourth in a row) raised Indianapolis's record to 5-5. The loss dropped Tennessee back to even at 5-5.

Next week Indianapolis will take on Miami at 4:25 p.m. Unlike Indianapolis, Miami will be limping in after taking a loss. Tennessee will be staying on the road, facing off against Houston. Houston are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak.