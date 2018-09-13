Initial list for 2019 Hall of Fame Class includes Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, London Fletcher

Five weeks after eight members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 were enshrined in Canton, the initial list for the 2019 class has been announced.

The list includes 102 modern-day nominees, which will be reduced to 25 in November. In January, 15 finalists will be announced.

Here are the players who were finalists in 2018 (indicated by "*" below): Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Kevin Mawae, Ty Law and John Lynch.

Here are the players in their first year of eligibility (indicated by "**" below): Tony Gonzalez, London Fletcher, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed.

Quarterbacks: Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

Running backs: Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf, Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters

Wide receivers: *Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

Tight ends: Mark Bavaro, **Tony Gonzalez, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek

Offensive linemen: Willie Anderson, *Tony Boselli, Lomas Brown, Ray Donaldson, *Alan Faneca, Chris Hinton, Kent Hull, *Steve Hutchinson, Mike Kenn, Olin Kreutz, *Kevin Mawae, Tom Nalen, Chris Samuels, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski

Defensive linemen: La'Roi Glover, Russell Maryland, Leslie O'Neal, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Neil Smith, Bryant Young

Linebackers: Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, **London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas

Defensive backs: Eric Allen, Steve Atwater, **Champ Bailey, Ronde Barber, Bill Bates, LeRoy Butler, Nick Collins, Thomas Everett, Rodney Harrison, *Ty Law, Albert Lewis, *John Lynch , Tim McDonald, **Ed Reed, Dennis Smith, Troy Vincent, Adrian Wilson, Darren Woodson



Punters/kickers: Jason Elam, Jeff Feagles, Sean Landeta



Special teams: Brian Mitchell, Steve Tasker



Coaches: Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil



In addition to the 15 modern-era finalists to be announced in January, the list will also include senior finalist Johnny Robinson and contributor finalists Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

The class of 2019 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Canton.