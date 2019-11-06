Injured Cowboys defensive lineman reportedly arrested on drug and weapon charges after traffic stop

Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross is facing two criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday near Dallas.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Ross was charged with possession of marijuana after police found weed in his car following a routine traffic stop. The 26-year-old was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after police also found a gun in his car.

Ross has been with the Cowboys since 2017, but hasn't played a single down this year due to the fact that he was placed on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder in late August. The Cowboys had the chance to let Ross leave Dallas during the offseason when he became an exclusive rights free agent, but the team decided to hold on to him after a somewhat surprising 2018 season, and Ross ended up signing a one-year deal in March.

The new contract came just months after a season where Ross tallied one sack and 14 total tackles as a rotational defensive lineman who appeared in 13 games. During his first season with the team in 2017, Ross only played in three games, but did record a sack. Ross was originally signed in November 2017 when a roster spot opened up on the Cowboys' roster due to the suspension of Ezekiel Elliot.

Although the Cowboys are the only team that Ross has ever played for in the regular season, he has spent time on the practice squad of three different NFL teams (Chiefs, Texans, Lions).