Injured JuJu Smith-Schuster reveals playing status on Twitter, has a message for Fantasy owners

One of the biggest surprises on the Steelers' injury report this week was JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After being a healthy participant in practice on Wednesday, the Steelers wide receiver showed up on Thursday's injury report with a groin problem. The injury was so serious that Smith-Schuster missed practice on Friday and ended up being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Of course, if there was any mystery about whether or not Smith-Schuster was going to play, he eliminated all of that with one tweet on Saturday. Yup, he announced his playing status on Twitter. In a message to his Fantasy owners, the Steelers wide receiver said he's going to be on the field in New Orleans because he wants to help you win your league championship.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018

I think it's officially safe to say that no player in the NFL cares more about your Fantasy team than JuJu Smith-Schuster. If you win your league, you should print out his tweet, have him autograph it and then frame it so you can keep it for life.

Although the fact that Smith-Schuster will be playing on Sunday is big news for your Fantasy team, it's even bigger news for the Steelers. Pittsburgh's offense will already be missing one big weapon in New Orleans (James Conner) and it would have been devastating if Smith-Schuster was also sitting out.

The second-year receiver is having a huge season with 95 catches for 1,274 yards and six touchdowns. Smith-Schuster's reception and yardage total both rank sixth in the NFL this year. Those huge numbers are why Fantasy owners are going to be thrilled to know that he's playing.