1. Camp injuries: Stafford still out, 'Hollywood' carted off

Training camp is heating up, but unfortunately, so too are the injury reports. Here's the latest on the medical front:

2. Panic meter: Which stars are in danger of missing Week 1?

Speaking of big-name injuries, Tyler Sullivan assessed which players we should be most concerned about:

Joe Mixon (Texans): High panic

The Texans running back is expected to miss extensive time due to a foot injury. Mixon suffered the injury while working out this offseason and missed the offseason program because of it. NFL Media reports that the Texans plan to re-evaluate the veteran running back closer to the regular season to determine his availability. That indicates that Mixon is slated to miss the preseason and is very much at risk of not being ready for when Houston takes on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers): High panic

Wirfs underwent surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the start of the season, as reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Buccaneers star left tackle aggravated an injury that sidelined him for a game last season, and additional damage was found at the time of the surgery.

Christian Gonzalez (Patriots): Medium panic

On the first day of full pads on Monday, Gonzalez came up limping after covering wideout Stefon Diggs. His day ended early after walking gingerly off the practice field. NFL insider Jordan Schultz has since reported that Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a bit. As MassLive's Karen Guregian noted, Gonzalez had a sleeve on his left leg, but had no noticeable limp.

3. Top 10 wild cards for 2025: Can Justin Fields break out?

Summer is an opportunity for players to rewrite their stories, plus their teams' trajectories. So which veterans register as the biggest X factors of the 2025 season? Tyler Sullivan identified 10 notable wild cards, including the New York Jets' new quarterback:

I might be in the minority, but I loved the Jets' decision to sign Justin Fields. At two years, $40 million, it's a low-risk move to see whether or not the former first-round pick can become the latest veteran quarterback to enjoy a late breakout like Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. If he does follow in those footsteps, the Jets could be the surprise team of 2025. They have a true No. 1 wideout in Garrett Wilson (who has a built-in relationship with Fields from their days at Ohio State), and a defense that was tied with Denver for second in the league a season ago in yards per play allowed.

4. Trey Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to Bengals camp

After months of tumultuous back-and-forth with Cincinnati, the Bengals' top pass rusher is preparing a "good-faith" gesture by reporting to training camp despite an ongoing desire to land a new contract. Hendrickson has repeatedly requested a trade and publicly vented frustrations with Bengals brass regarding stagnant negotiations, but this might mean a resolution is on the way.

5. What we've learned from Steelers camp

How is Aaron Rodgers faring as the new face of the Pittsburgh Steelers? Does the team's offensive line appear equipped to keep the aging quarterback upright? And how about the depth of Rodgers' supporting cast? Bryan DeArdo has been in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to follow the Steelers and offer big-picture takeaways from Pittsburgh's training camp.

6. Ranking all 32 teams by all-time QB history

Quarterbacks are all the rage in the NFL as per usual, but which franchises have enjoyed the most all-time success at the position? Cody Benjamin and resident NFL historian Bryan DeArdo teamed up to sort through the best of each team's signal-callers, factoring in individual accomplishments and team success to rank all 32 teams by collective quarterback history. Here's a sneak peek:

3. Indianapolis Colts

Top QBs: Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas, Andrew Luck, Bert Jones

If Colts fans desire solace after witnessing Indy's current state of affairs under center, they need look no further than their own record books. Unitas won three MVPs and four titles as a prototype of the modern quarterback. Manning was a calculated genius out of the pocket for 14 years. Jones also won MVP, and Luck was a popular pick for the award before his abrupt retirement

2. San Francisco 49ers

Top QBs: Joe Montana, Steve Young, Y.A. Tittle, John Brodie

Which quarterback conversation starts or ends without mention of Montana's name? Even though Brady bested him in total trophies, the "Comeback Kid" still registers as the coolest, calmest thrower to let it rip, becoming the first quarterback to win three Super Bowl MVPs. Young's mobility and efficiency as Montana's successor helped San Francisco go back-to-back with Super Bowl-winning all-timers.

1. Green Bay Packers

Top QBs: Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Bart Starr

Are they the deepest bunch? Not necessarily. But who needs depth when you can literally pass the baton from Favre to Rodgers and enjoy 31 consecutive years of MVP-level moxie and production? And that says nothing of Starr's five NFL titles, including the first two Super Bowls! No other team has produced more league MVPs (8) at the position, and who's to say Jordan Love won't eventually follow suit as Rodgers' snappy-armed successor?