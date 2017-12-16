Injured Ryan Shazier helps Steelers dominate final fan voting for Pro Bowl

Ryan Shazier and the Steelers were the big winners in Pro Bowl voting that was unveiled on Saturday

The fans have spoken, and apparently, all they want to see in this year's Pro Bowl is an entire roster of Steelers players. 

The fan voting period for this year's Pro Bowl wrapped this week, and the results of the fan ballots were finally released on Saturday by the NFL. Of the 19 positions that fans were allowed to vote on in the AFC, seven of those spots ended up going to a Steelers player. 

One of the most notable players who was voted in by fans was linebacker Ryan Shazier, who earned the most votes of any inside linebacker in the AFC. However, Shazier won't be able to play in the game because he's still recovering from a devastating injury that he suffered on Dec. 4 against the Bengals

Shazier, who continues to recover in a Pittsburgh-area hospital, started the process of physical rehabilitation this week. Although Shazier may have garnered a few extra votes due to his injury, fans voted him in based on his skill. In the two weeks before he was injured, Shazier led the voting at the inside linebacker position. 

As for other Steelers who won the fan vote: Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and special teamer Tyler Matakevich all received the most votes at their position. 

Bell was actually the leading vote-getter among all players, with Tom Brady checking in at second and Brown coming in third. The leading vote-getter in the NFC was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, followed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams running back Todd Gurley

Although the Wentz was the leading vote-getter, the Rams actually had the most NFC players win the fan vote with a total of five.  

The fan vote is only one-third of the process when it comes to choosing who will play in the Pro Bowl. Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. 

Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 15. 

After those votes are cast, the official roster will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. 

The game, which is being held in Orlando for the second straight year, will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on January 28 and be televised by ABC and ESPN. 

Here's a look at all the leading vote-getters in the AFC. 

POS. 
NAME 
TEAM 
VOTES 
QB Tom Brady New England 833,481
RB Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh 855,539
FB Tommy Bohanon Jacksonville 139,297
WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 832,446
TE Rob Gronkowski New England 551,058
T Alejandro Villanueva Pittsburgh 208,033
G David DeCastro Pittsburgh 253,504
C Maurkice Pouncey Pittsburgh 242,409
DE Joey Bosa L.A. Chargers 406,873
DT Geno Atkins Cincinnati 289,919
OLB Von Miller Denver 248,278
ILB Ryan Shazier Pittsburgh 223,092
CB A.J. Bouye Jacksonville 319,638
SS Micah Hyde Buffalo 128,993
FS Kevin Byard Tennessee 157,036
K Stephen Gostkowski New England 153,573
P Marquette King Oakland 156,548
RS Tyreek Hill Kansas City 149,530
ST Tyler Matakevich Pittsburgh 91,49

Here's a look at the leading vote-getters in the NFC. 

POS.NAMETEAMVOTES
QBCarson WentzPhiladelphia829,174
RBTodd GurleyL.A. Rams693,697
FBKyle JuszczykSan Francisco361,196
WRJulio JonesAtlanta541,571
TEZach ErtzPhiladelphia486,011
TTyron SmithDallas211,690
GZack MartinDallas220,566
CTravis FrederickDallas246,225
DEEverson GriffenMinnesota305,291
DTAaron DonaldL.A. Rams314,522
OLBChandler JonesArizona171,825
ILBLuke KuechlyCarolina288,830
CBXavier RhodesMinnesota222,137
SSKam ChancellorSeattle149,793
FSEarl ThomasSeattle139,203
KGreg ZuerleinL.A. Rams170,738
PJohnny HekkerL.A. Rams90,152
RSPharoh CooperL.A. Rams116,091
STBudda BakerArizona96,595
