Injured Ryan Shazier helps Steelers dominate final fan voting for Pro Bowl

The fans have spoken, and apparently, all they want to see in this year's Pro Bowl is an entire roster of Steelers players.

The fan voting period for this year's Pro Bowl wrapped this week, and the results of the fan ballots were finally released on Saturday by the NFL. Of the 19 positions that fans were allowed to vote on in the AFC, seven of those spots ended up going to a Steelers player.

One of the most notable players who was voted in by fans was linebacker Ryan Shazier, who earned the most votes of any inside linebacker in the AFC. However, Shazier won't be able to play in the game because he's still recovering from a devastating injury that he suffered on Dec. 4 against the Bengals.

Shazier, who continues to recover in a Pittsburgh-area hospital, started the process of physical rehabilitation this week. Although Shazier may have garnered a few extra votes due to his injury, fans voted him in based on his skill. In the two weeks before he was injured, Shazier led the voting at the inside linebacker position.

As for other Steelers who won the fan vote: Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and special teamer Tyler Matakevich all received the most votes at their position.

Bell was actually the leading vote-getter among all players, with Tom Brady checking in at second and Brown coming in third. The leading vote-getter in the NFC was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, followed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Although the Wentz was the leading vote-getter, the Rams actually had the most NFC players win the fan vote with a total of five.

The fan vote is only one-third of the process when it comes to choosing who will play in the Pro Bowl. Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 15.

After those votes are cast, the official roster will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The game, which is being held in Orlando for the second straight year, will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on January 28 and be televised by ABC and ESPN.

Here's a look at all the leading vote-getters in the AFC.

Here's a look at the leading vote-getters in the NFC.