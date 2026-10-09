The Philadelphia Eagles' (2-2) offense is officially in free fall.

Philadelphia is coming off an epic meltdown home defeat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 in which they blew a double-digit lead and went 0-12 in third-down conversion attempts. In the wake of that loss, Eagles six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson retired on Tuesday, and the team then traded two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

That's on top of their CVS receipt-length injury list, which includes 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), both being ruled out ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) in London.

That means Week 5 could look a lot like Week 4. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed just 12 of his 27 throws for 93 yards while taking four sacks. That all added up to a career-low 3.0 yards per dropback. Since Week 3, Hurts is averaging an NFL-worst 4.7 yards per pass attempt after ranking 11th best in the league in that same metric with a 7.5 yards per pass average through the first two weeks of the season.

The good news for the Eagles is that even with a loss in Week 5, the NFC East will likely remain up for grabs. The New York Giants are 3-1, but their ceiling is capped by the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart. Fill-in Jameis Winston ranks dead last in the NFL in completion percentage at 55.1% this season. The Giants are also without three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, their best pass rusher, whose 16.5 sacks ranked second in the league in 2025, for the rest of the year after he tore his ACL and meniscus. The Washington Commanders are 1-3, and quarterback Jayden Daniels is once again dealing with an elbow injury.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion adjust to the absences of both their star playmakers, with the team facing a schematic clash early in the season.