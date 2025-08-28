Micah Parsons is no longer a Dallas Cowboy. In one of the most shocking trades in recent memory, the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro edge rusher is headed to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons has already agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Dallas receives two future first-round picks — in 2026 and 2027 — along with veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal.

The blockbuster move ends a tumultuous contract standoff between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that began more than a year ago. Parsons formally requested a trade on Aug. 1 after negotiations soured, citing Jones' refusal to involve his chosen representatives in talks. "I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control," Parsons said in a statement to fans. "This is a sad day, but not a bitter one."

For Jones, the decision echoes the franchise-shaking Herschel Walker trade of 1989, a move that reshaped the Cowboys' future. But this time, Dallas is parting with one of the NFL's premier young defenders, a player who has already racked up 52.5 sacks in just four seasons. The Packers, meanwhile, are betting Parsons can be their modern-day Reggie White, an anchor for a defense expected to help push them back into Super Bowl contention.

To gauge the ripple effects of this stunning deal, CBS Sports reached out to executives around the NFL. Their reactions paint a clearer picture of how this trade is being received inside league circles -- from disbelief at Dallas' decision to admiration for Green Bay's aggressive swing.

NFC North personnel staffer: "Luka trade 2.0. In-conference is crazy. Shows how much Jerry's ego was involved. Those first-round picks aren't worth much because Green Bay should be a playoff contender the next few years. You don't trade a generational player, especially one who's not a criminal and has no off-field issues. It's malpractice."

NFC North defensive backs coach: "Initial thought was sheesh, another piece added to an already young and talented roster. Losing Kenny does balance it out a little bit but rushing the passer is a premium."

AFC outside linebackers coach: "I'm happy for (Dallas Mavericks GM) Nico Harrison! This might be the worst trade ever! Clark is 29 and the two first rounders don't help you until (starting) next year!"

AFC director of college scouting: "Great deal (for Green Bay). Got an elite pass rusher for basically two second round picks (because Green Bay will probably be picking late in the first round). Clark is good, but Micah is a game-changer. Packers hit a home run. Cowboys on the other hand… lol."

AFC outside linebackers coach: "Unbelievable. Like absolutely reset the market for the position."

AFC defensive line coach: "That's a huge get for both teams. Last big trade like this (for Dallas) was for Herschel Walker."

NFC North assistant coach: "Shocking… I didn't think they would trade him. Green Bay just got a whole lot better very quickly. Dallas is clearly rebuilding. He's their best player on defense. The Cowboys better score a lot of point. Otherwise, I think it could be a long year in Dallas."

AFC front office official: "Clearly, things got personal. Jets got more for Jamal Adams. But Parsons does have an injury history and they don't have to pay $47 million a year, so only time will tell. Still, on first blush, Packers initially win the trade."

AFC outside linebackers coach: "Honestly just surprised, mainly that Dallas couldn't find a way to keep him around."