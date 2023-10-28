Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has promised both rookie quarterback Will Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis will play Sunday against the Falcons.

And while that's true, sources say the Titans plan to start Levis in his first NFL regular-season action and have him play the majority of the snaps. The Falcons are expecting Willis, who came in two weeks ago in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, to have packages like run-pass options and designed quarterback runs.

The Titans are one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, so it figures that first-timer Levis won't have a full passing menu against Atlanta's top-10 defense.

The Titans took him in the second round with the No. 33 overall pick, trading up eight spots with the Arizona Cardinals to make sure they got him.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 64.3 YDs 85 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Tennessee had its eye on C.J. Stroud in the draft, and if the Texans had taken another player at No. 2, it's likely the Titans would have gotten into a bidding war for the No. 3 pick owned by Arizona. But Houston took Stroud at No. 2, and Tennessee moved on to the next contingency.

Levis played in just one preseason game for the Titans and has yet to play in the regular season. He went 9 of 14 for 85 yards and an interception -- the receiver ran the wrong route -- in 30 snaps with the backups in Chicago for the preseason opener. He suffered a thigh injury and sat out the final two exhibitions.

Willis struggled last year in his eight appearances, including three starts. He completed 51% of his passes and threw three interceptions against zero touchdowns.

In the Week 6 game against the Ravens, Willis was thrust into action when Tannehill suffered an ankle sprain in a one-score game. He played 14 snaps in the fourth quarter, completing four of his five passes for 74 yards and scrambling three times for 17 yards. But he took four sacks for 30 yards and struggled at times to keep his eyes downfield.