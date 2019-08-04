Inside Vikings camp: Getting back to the basics with defense and clock control, a happy Dalvin Cook and more

EAGAN, Minn. – Mike Zimmer is old school in almost every way when it comes to coaching. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is sharp with his tongue, curse words rolling off easily, he calls out his team when need be and isn't one to play flashy music during his practices, a cool young-coach trend these days.

He's particularly old school when it comes to his beliefs in how to play winning football.

In a league where wide-open passing is the rage, Zimmer still is a big proponent of running the football, hitting chunk plays off of it in the passing game and playing great defense as the formula to win in the NFL.

That's why 2018 was so frustrating for him and his team. They didn't run it well at all. The defense wasn't as dominant either, so a year after getting the NFC Championship Game with that exact formula, the Vikings went 8-7-1 and failed to make the playoffs.

So now it's back to the basics: Run it and play good defense.

Yet, Zimmer seemed to a little put off when I mentioned he was a run-it-and-play defense style of coach.

"I am not just a run-the-ball guy," Zimmer said. "I want to be balanced as we go forward. But this past season, we were on the field defensively four more minutes a game than we were the year before. When you add that up, it's over a ball game. The way this team has to win is controlling the clock, understanding how we win in the fourth quarter by being tough and physical and playing together as a team."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins put up some gaudy passing numbers early last season, but it wasn't the way Zimmer wanted the game played. That led to Zimmer's firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. Kevin Stefanski took over. He is now the coordinator, a rising coach who will be on teams' head-coaching lists going forward.

But Stefanski is now helped by former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, who is Zimmer's offensive sounding board as an assistant head coach.

There is a new zone-based run system that will help get Cousins outside the pocket more to throw more on the move.

"I don't know that we used him the correct way all the time," Zimmer said of last season. "I like the way he's playing in camp. Playing fast, getting the ball out, moving the pocket, making it difficult for the defense."

It was clear in the work I watched that Cousins would be on the move a lot more this season, booting off of zone-read runs to help make plays in the passing game.

But the player who should benefit the most from the new scheme is running back Dalvin Cook. He is perfect for the zone-scheme that allows backs to pick and choose their running lanes, often cutting off the backside.

"I love it," Cook said. "It's something I've been in before. It's just something that fits Kirk, and we fit the system. God gave me some God-given speed and great eyes and great vision, so the scheme we've got gives you a lot of choices and a lot of allies you can run through. I do love it."

Cook was coming off a torn ACL last season, but appeared to be back ready for a big year in camp last summer. But he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss five games.

That means in his two seasons in the league, he's started just 14 of 32 games. Even so, he did average 5.0 yards per rush last season, which shows the type of back he can be when he's on the field.

"Really at this point, it's about going out there and being out there," Cook said. "A lot of games I haven't been out there. But it ain't how you start, it's how you finish. That's where my mind is right now."

Here's an early prediction: Cook will rush for 1,400 yards in the new scheme and push to be the league leader. Expect the Vikings to use more of fullback C.J. Ham, who has impressed in camp, as the lead blocker and to catch the ball out of the backfield.

"I feel good," Cook said. "It's the first offseason tapping into what I wanted to tap into. Working on what I needed to work on. I feel good."

If Cook has that breakout season, Zimmer will be a happy man – even if he won't admit that running the ball is what he's all about.

Zimmer sends message to defense

The Vikings return 10 of 11 starters on defense – with only defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson gone to Cleveland via free agency – so they should be good on that side of the ball.

But early in camp the offense was getting the better of the defense, which led Zimmer to publicly call out his veteran unit.

"My guys have been around me for a long time so they know when I am not happy, I want to try and get things back to the right way," Zimmer said.

He said he told the players directly before relaying his disdain to the media. Consider it a message received.

Veteran safety Harrison Smith, one of the leaders of the defense, understood exactly what his coach was saying.

"He's seen a lot of football, so he knows what he needs out of us," Smith said. "Just take it to heart and fix it. I think he was talking more just about the mentality, the hunger, and when he got here people doubting us. He wants to see that kind of edge. I am not saying it wasn't there. He just wants to see it all the time."

"The intensity, it heightened on that (offensive) side of the ball," Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said. "And we had to match the intensity."

With so many veterans on the defensive side of the ball, it shouldn't be a problem for Minnesota going forward.

Beebe brings excitement, potential

In Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the Vikings have one of the best receiver duos in the league. They should again be productive as a tandem. They both went for over 1,000 yards last season, one of four duos to do so.

But they need a third receiver to step up, and a name to watch is Chad Beebe. When he's on the field, the son of former Buffalo Bills receiver Don Beebe has excited the team with impressive showings. He is the leader to be the third receiver and maybe even the punt returner. Beebe caught three passes last year as an undrafted receiver as he battled through some injuries. The staff is excited about his potential.

When they are in double tight end sets, the grouping will be Thielen, Diggs, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and rookie second-round pick Irv Smith Jr, an impressive looking player.

That combination should give the offensive staff a lot of different ways to attack a defense.

Offensive line looks much improved

Rookie first-round pick Garrett Bradbury is already in as the starting center, with last year's center, Pat Elflein, moving to left guard. Bradbury is a smaller center who fits the system with his ability to move.

Elflein isn't a big guard, but he can also move. That's an important component in the zone-blocking scheme, but when they are lined up next to each other they look small up front – but being able to move is much more important in this offense than power.

The line will be much improved over a year ago. They also added guard Josh Kline as a free agent, and he will be the right guard. And second-year right tackle Brian O'Neil has added some much-needed bulk to his frame.

Mata'afa emerging as player to watch

With Richardson gone to the Browns, the interior spot next to Linval Joseph remains a concern on the defense. Shamar Stephen will be the starter there, with Jaleel Johnson and Jalyn Holmes as the primary backups.

But a player who flashed when I was at camp, and one several players raved about this spring, is Hercules Mata'afa. He missed all of last season after tearing up his knee in the summer, but in his second season he has emerged as a nice 3-technique defensive tackle in their scheme. He has the tools to push the pocket in pass-rush situations.

At Friday's practice, he whipped Elflein on two consecutive plays in one-on-one drills. He looked quick and explosive in doing so. He's a name to watch throughout the preseason for the Vikings.

Dealing with kicking problems

The Vikings have had all sorts of kicking problems the past couple of seasons. It was much of the same last season, as Daniel Carlson opened the season as the kicker, but was cut after two games when he made just one of four field goals. They signed veteran Dan Bailey, but he struggled as well. Bailey is back this season, but he isn't secure if he starts out rough. The Vikings did bring in former Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding as a consultant to try and get the kicking woes worked out.