Insider notebook: Making early calls on NFL division races; Big Ben's big decline

There are still nearly two months left in the NFL season, but in at least half of the divisions in the league there is not much to see here, anymore. Maybe it's the fact that we are about a year removed from a presidential election, and still have plenty of other congressional elections just completed or about to take place, but it's got me in the spirit to make some early projections.

So, with 10 of 17 precincts currently reporting, if you will, it's time to keep it real and declare a few of these divisional races over. It wouldn't take someone with an advanced degree in statistics to gather that at least half of the divisions have been more or less decided, or on the cusp of being secured with Thanksgiving still over a week away, and I'm personally ready to call five of the eight divisions a done deal. I feel strongly enough to make the case that five of these are done, and in a few weeks from now more of you will be willing to agree with me.

Because in this case I have assessed the present and I can see the future, and I'm here to tell you that the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are your AFC division champs, and the Eagles are going to run away with the NFC East. Those other three divisions in the NFC are under contention, and I could see either the Seahawks or Rams (NFC West), or Panthers or Saints (NFC South) or the Vikings or Lions (NFC North) as division champions, but I don't expect the other divisions to be close at all by the time Christmas comes around.

Here are my division winners, and an explanation:

AFC East

Winner: Patriots

We don't need to belabor this point, right? The Pats are rolling, no one else in this division is going to finish above .500, New England has righted its defense and its offense remains potent. Best coach. Best QB. Another easy division title and likely top seed.

AFC North

Winner: Steelers

Again, nothing to see here. Pittsburgh is flirting with the top seed despite some erratic play, the defense is among the best in the NFL and the offense could break out at any moment should Ben Roethlisberger remember he is Ben Roethlisberger (more on that later). The Steelers are 7-2 and 3-0 within the division; the rest of the AFC North is 7-20 and stinks (although the Ravens could still end up the sixth seed).

The Steelers are winning the AFC North -- but can they get to the Super Bowl? USATSI

AFC West

Winner: Chiefs

The Raiders could still kinda make this interesting, considering they beat the Chiefs a few weeks back (otherwise they would be a total runaway now). But the Pats will likely pound Oakland's lifeless defense in Mexico City, and the Chiefs come out of their bye with just three road games left, all quite winnable (at Giants, Jets and Broncos) and their next three games are against the Giants, Bills and Jets. They'll likely have a three-game lead by Monday with six games to play and the Raiders still have to come to Arrowhead and go to Philadelphia. Andy Reid has another division title in his crown.

AFC South

Winner: Jaguars

I don't buy the Titans, four-game win streak or not. Jacksonville has a top-three defense, they have a plus-92 scoring differential and they have a favorable schedule and if the Steelers take care of business with the Titans on Thursday like I expect, the Jags are starting to pull away. Yeah, they got punked by Tennessee early in the year but they'll get their revenge. Marcus Mariota is getting beat up again, the Titans have a minus-8 scoring differential. By Monday I say the Jags have a one-game lead and a two-game lead in terms of conference record and if Jacksonville wins its final three AFC South games it will have the lead in division record as well. Tiebreakers.

Blake Bortles and the Jags are going to the playoffs. USATSI

NFC East

Winner: Eagles

The Cowboys won't put up a fight here. It's the Eagles year, and by Monday they will have an unassailable division lead. Philadelphia is already three games in the lead, with a perfect 6-0 record in the conference, and when they win at Dallas on Sunday night, it's all over. No Ezekiel Elliott, no Sean Lee and no Dan Bailey and a banged up Tyron Smith means Dallas will be lucky to get a wild-card spot.

So that's what I've got for now.

The rest of the races

If you made me pick the other divisions, I'd go Seahawks, still. If they can sweep the Rams with a victory at home and keep winning ugly, I think they edge them out. I like the Saints, who have scored 100 more points than the Panthers and have yielded virtually the same amount of points, and I like the Vikings to get it done in the NFC North, but Matthew Stafford is such a gamer and the Lions have a way of winning crazy games and pulling off wild comebacks that I'm just not willing to put a trident in them yet. Detroit won the first meeting with Minnesota, and gets Green Bay twice without Aaron Rodgers (in all likelihood) still to come and could run the table in the division, so I'm not ready to concede this division just yet. The Lions finish with the Bears, Ravens, Bucs, Bears, Bengals and Packers -- not exactly Murderer's Row.

The curious case of Big Ben

Ben Roethlisberger really has not been himself. Not even close.

He hasn't been sharp or consistent or effective. He can't hit on the deep ball or even the underneath stuff. He has been the primary reason the Steelers offense hasn't come close to reaching the level many of us expected, but it would be naïve to make this out to be a deep collective issue. It's been a quarterback problem.

Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the AFC and has been producing as such. Le'Veon Bell is the best running back in the AFC and has been producing as such and he is the fulcrum of that group. This is still a top-five offensive line that has protected the QB quite well and, while struggling to open some holes early in the season, is thriving now. They have stayed remarkably healthy as a team and the defense has been top notch.

The quarterback has not.

Can Big Ben rediscover his form down the stretch? USATSI

This is Big Ben's worst season since 2008, a time when he was still a young quarterback and one who was dealing with massive expectations at the time and who was getting pounded at a dizzying rate back then (he was sacked 46 times that year and hit a ton more). Now, he just has been off and seemingly vacant at times and all the while his protection has been unreal at a time when most lines stink. He's been sacked just 11 times in nine games despite being hardly as elusive as he once was.

On the season Roethlisberger stands 24th in rating (83.8), 19th in touchdown passes (12), 26th in completion percentage (61.1) and is tied for third in most interceptions thrown (10). You have to go back to 2008 to find him with a worse completion percentage or interception percentage or touchdown percentage and far too often it seems like a lark -- something between a hope or a prayer -- as to whether the ball will go where it needs to go.

He and Philip Rivers and Eli Manning -- part of that historic quarterback class -- are all much closer to the end than the beginning and are all showing weekly signs of erosion and all three of these franchises have to start thinking seriously as to where they go from here at the quarterback position.

The decision to stay with Case Keenum in Minnesota really wasn't much of a decision at all. It was the only way to go. The Vikings are rolling, the passing game -- and especially the downfield passing game -- has been unlocked in ways we haven't seen it in those parts since Brett Favre and Chilly were winning playoff games, and Keenum is frankly doing things that Teddy Bridgewater never has (albeit in a brief window).

Why sticking with Keenum is the right call

Keenum has things clicking with multiple receivers and is making big plays and moving the pocket around and has been sacked just five times and he has the offense rolling in ways that Sam Bradford -- who set a completion percentage record of some sort while throwing the ball three yards downfield last season -- never did. The reality for the Vikings is that when they went to the playoffs with Bridgewater in 2015, they were running the ball with Adrian Peterson (1,700 yards on the ground with 11 TDs) and grinding it out with defense.

Keenum has been a perfect fit with offensive coordinator and play caller Pat Shurmur and this passing game is far evolved from that one. Consider the following:

Bridgewater in 2015: 16 starts, 65 percent completion, 7.2 y/a, 202 yards per game, 14 TD, 9 INT, 88.7 rating.

Keenum in 2017: 8 games, 7 starts, 65 percent completion, 7.3 y/a, 239 yards per game, 11 TD, 5 INT, 92.6 rating.

Keenum has a realistic chance for a 4,000-yard passing season -- no Viking has done that since Favre in 2009 and only three Minnesota QBs have ever accomplished that -- and during the Vikings five-game winning streak, Keenum is 109/162 (67 percent) for 1,159 yards with eight touchdowns to four interceptions with a rating of 94.14. He has to curtail the kind of wild picks that have haunted him in the past, but the fact he is willing to sling it around on the run to different receivers and move the pocket around and make plays has gone a long way to his securing this job as well.