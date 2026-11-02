A horde of media quickly engulfed the locker of Steelers defensive back Jaquan Brisker following Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Browns. The media was hoping to get Brisker's response to Browns pass rusher Jared Verse's comments leading up to the game, and Brisker obliged in spades.

Just a few feet away, Jalen Ramsey — one of the NFL's most well-known and accomplished players — quietly went about his business at his locker. It felt like a good time to ask the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro defensive back about the current state of the Steelers, who enter their Week 9 bye at 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Ramsey, who turned 32 on Oct. 29, is in the middle of his 11th NFL season and his second season with the Steelers, who acquired him via a trade with the Dolphins in June 2025. During his first nine seasons in the NFL, Ramsey established himself as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. In 2021, he won a Super Bowl while being a valued member of the Los Angeles Rams.

In his first season with the Steelers, Ramsey was named to his eighth Pro Bowl after filling the stat sheet with 88 tackles, 3.0 sacks, an interception and eight passes defensed while helping Pittsburgh win its first division title since 2020.

This season, despite dealing with a broken wrist, Ramsey has continued to play at a high level. His signature play through the season's first eight weeks was his sack on the final play of overtime that sealed Pittsburgh's win in Tampa in Week 6.

I asked Ramsey about the wrist injury, his one-plus seasons with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh's ascending defense (the Steelers haven't given up a touchdown in seven quarters) and its potential as a championship-caliber unit.

I'm sure you're used to playing through injuries at this stage of your career, but a broken wrist is a broken wrist. How are you still able to be such a physical and tenacious player with an injury of that magnitude?

JR: "God, and a couple pain meds (laughs) and just clearing my mind and going to do it."

What still motivates you? I mean, you're a Hall of Famer.

JR: "I appreciate that."

What keeps you so passionate and so willing and wanting to play through injuries? And to continue with the tenacity you play with?

JR: "I just think that God has blessed me with a gift and to play football. I don't want to take that for granted any time, no matter the circumstances. And I like playing for my teammates and the fans and the organization. So just that in itself."

You've been on a Super Bowl championship team. I know it's way too premature to put crazy quotes out there...

JR: "Yeah, it is. It is."

What is, in your opinion, the state of this team now, and maybe even from more of a defensive standpoint, where do you think this team is through eight weeks?

JR: "I think we're in a good spot going into the bye week. We've had some highs during the season, but we've had a couple lows as well at different points. And I think that's good to have that type of journey throughout the season at different times, so we can kind of get in our groove, and we can feel kind of the differences at times. So, I think we're in a good spot. That's all I'll say. I don't want to compare anything. I just think we're in a good spot."

How nice is it to have a running game that runs for 200 yards and kind of keeps you guys off the field like that?

JR: "Yeah, I think what our offense is doing right now in terms of their balance, especially our running game, that's a defense's dream. That's all I say. I think anybody on the defensive side would say that."

A lot of Steeler fans already kind of look at you as a career Steeler, even though you haven't been here very long. How does it feel to be embraced by the fan base that identifies you as a guy that plays like some of those great Steeler defenders of the past?

JR: "The Steelers have had amazing players in their defenses all throughout the history of this organization — from the front end, the linebackers, the secondary. They've had guys that I've looked up to when I was younger, in high school and college and stuff like that. I kind of model my game after a few people and just their tenacity and the way that they played the game. Their passion, their heart, their physicality, fierceness, and I've tried to play that way my whole career.

"And obviously, getting traded here last year, it was great to be embraced, knowing that I played the game that way, and that's how they like it around here."