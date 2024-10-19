The New York Giants have an impressive rookie running back in Tyrone Tracy, who has been carrying the offense in the two games Malik Nabers has been out. Tracy has 35 carries for 179 yards and a touchdown in his two starts, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Tracy had a 100-yard rushing performance and 237 yards from scrimmage in his two starts, showcasing to the Giants he's ready for significant snaps.

Even with Devin Singletary expected back in Sunday's NFC East game against the Eagles, the fifth-round rookie believes he's ready for a larger role in the offense. NFL on CBS analyst Tiki Barber, called Tracy's 100-yard game against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago and can sense the similarities in his game.

"He has an advanced ability in his game already to set up defenders to fail," Barber said to CBS Sports. "Against the Seahawks, his pressing of the hole is very impressive. When you hold the outside of the blocker, it forces the linebacker to jump over the outside of the line as well. And then you stick your foot in the ground and go on the other side of the offensive line, and when you cut back that linebacker has no shot. He also runs very powerfully through contact.

"He's not afraid of the contact. He knows it's gonna come, but he just runs through it at an angle, which is something that I used to do very well."

Barber is the best running back in Giants history, as he's the franchise's only running back with 10,000 rushing yards in his career (10,449) and ranks second in franchise history in rushing touchdowns (55). He also has the top three single-season performances by a running back in Giants history, as the only running back to rush for 1,600+ yards twice.

Tracy still has a ways to go to catch Barber, but there is some similar aspects to his game that Barber possessed in his 10 seasons playing for the same franchise.

"There's some subtleties in his open field that I notice," Barber said. "And it's nothing profound. It's just a little something like two step that he does sometimes, and it gets a defender to stop his feet. And once the defender stops his feet, he's beat right? He's now forced to try to lunge or arm tackle you.

"As a strong runner, he can run through that."