Is it time for the Giants to give up on Eli Manning for good after another poor performance?

The Giants were embarrassed by the Eagles on Thursday 34-13 in an ugly rout, and tensions in New York are rising. Saquon Barkley was the lone bright spot for the Giants on Thursday, carrying the ball 13 times for 130 yards and catching another nine passes for 99 yards. Eli Manning continued his struggles, completing just 24 of 43 passes for 281 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

It has been a season from hell for Manning, and Thursday may have been his worst performance yet. Coming into this game, a 71.66 completion percentage was about all he had to hang his hat on -- and even that was mostly due to Pat Shurmur's conservative offensive play-calling this year. A good game against the Panthers in Week 5 ended in a loss, and although it was arguably Manning's best game of the season he still threw two picks. Manning's struggles are a microcosm of a Giants offense that badly needs a spark. his 1,162 yards is fourth among NFL starting QBs, but his six touchdowns are 24th.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about Manning's future with the Giants. After last year's debacle when Ben McAdoo benched him, it looks like Shurmur may be forced to make a similar call. Manning is a free agent in 2020, but the 37-year-old's alarming decline and the Giants' lack of options at quarterback have this looking like a long season for the Giants.

