Week 8 concludes on Monday night in Seattle, as the Seahawks (4-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-2) at Lumen Field. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who tore his ACL in Seattle's NFC divisional round playoff win against the San Francisco 49ers in January, is primed to make his 2026 season debut. He doesn't have a game status on Seattle's final injury report, indicating he will be available to play. The situation for First-round rookie running back Jadarian Price is slightly murkier.

Why the lack of clarity with Price's situation? That is because Price, who has missed the last four games with a chest injury while on injured reserve, would need to be activated by 4 p.m. today. Seattle, however, has already designated Price to return with ESPN among those reporting he will play.

"We're going to let the transaction speak for itself on that one," coach Mike Macdonald said.

If the defending Super Bowl champions are going to defeat the high-flying Bears attack led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the Seahawks will need to run the football. Doing so will not only keep Williams on the sideline but also slow down Chicago's pass rush. That second part is key for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold since he has the NFL's worst expected points added (EPA) per dropback when pressured at -0.63. That's why Seattle traded for Quenton Nelson, and there's a likely chance Nelson will be able to block for both of the Seahawks' top backs in his Seattle debut.

"We have a plan for Zach and with JD," Macdonald said on Saturday. "If we were to make a move, that would happen on Monday to my knowledge. We'll see if that's what we do. We have some things going on roster-wise that we're working through right now, but we have a plan for Zach."

The Seahawks don't have to activate Price on Monday, but they have two more weeks to make a decision on his status before he would be required to move to season-ending injured reserve. On the off chance Price isn't activated for Week 8, Charbonnet would likely share the rushing workload with Emanuel Wilson. Wilson leads the Seahawks in rushing yards (403), rushing touchdowns (three) and carries (111) .