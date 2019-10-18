Is Patrick Mahomes' knee injury proof that the 'Madden Curse' is back?

Being on the cover of Madden is an honor, but it might also be a curse that isn't dormant any more. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos after dislocating his knee on a quarterback sneak on fourth down in the second quarter. The reigning league MVP was ruled out for the rest of the game and now awaits MRI results to determine how long he will be sidelined.

This is bad news for the young star and his Super Bowl hopeful team, but in the midst of fans and athletes wishing him a speedy recovery, people could not help but notice that this is another case of the infamous "Madden Curse," which had technically been dormant since 2016.

Mahomes graced the cover of the video game earlier this year after his record setting season that got him just an overtime away from going to the Super Bowl. The 24-year-old is far from the first player to be on the Madden cover and then suffer an injury.

The last cover athlete who suffered an injury afterwards was now retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. He only started six games in the 2016 season due to multiple injuries.

The following year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (of course) escaped the curse, in a way, but his team did lose the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. While he did not get hurt, it was still a disappointing end to the season for the GOAT.

Going into last season, Antonio Brown was the NFL player highlighted on Madden, and we all know how that ended. However, AB never suffered an injury.

When Madden 20 came out with Mahomes on the cover, many worried that meant an injury was inevitable, and while some may say the curse is more of a coincidence, the recent evidence is rather suspicious.