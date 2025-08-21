Type Romeo Doubs' name into a search engine, and you'll find at least a half-dozen stories speculating about the Packers receiver and his future in Green Bay. The speculation has ranged from Doubs being traded to being possibly released between now and the start of the regular season.

When asked about those rumors Thursday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur shut them down harder than Shaquille O'Neal dunks a basketball.

"I'd be very shocked if he was ever going anywhere," LaFleur said on "Up & Adams." "No, that will not happen."

A 2022 third-round pick, Doubs has been a solid performer during his time with the Packers. During his three seasons, the 6-foot-2 Doubs caught 147 of 235 targets for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per catch.

The Doubs rumors are based on the fact that the Packers have a crowded receivers room after the team selected Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round of this year's draft. The Packers also still have Jayden Reed, a 2023 second-round pick who led Green Bay in receiving yards each of the past two seasons.

Additionally, Doubs is entering this final year of his rookie contract. And with a relatively light $3.5 million cap hit for the 2025 season, it's conceivable to think that there would be several teams interested in acquiring his services via a trade.

LaFleur, however, pointed out that the Packers are currently dealing with multiple injuries at receiver. Reed is dealing with a foot injury, Christian Watson is still coming back with a season-ending knee injury, and Dontayvion Wicks has missed significant time this summer due to a calf injury.

While NFL coaches and general managers are notorious for saying one thing and doing another, LaFleur went out of his way to dismiss the thought of Doubs playing anywhere other than Green Bay this season.

"Rome is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him," LaFleur said. "Obviously, he's played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He's been a great teammate. He goes out there and you can count on him every day."