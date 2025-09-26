With Jaxson Dart starting for the New York Giants on Sunday, Russell Wilson's career seems like it's coming to a rather unceremonious end. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and Wilson's former teammate in Seattle, Richard Sherman, think the twilight of Wilson's career may even be tarnishing his legacy.

During the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast on Prime Video, Gonzalez was asked whether Wilson had started his final NFL game. In a blunt response, Gonzalez said he didn't want to see Wilson damage what used to be a sparkling legacy any further.

"Honestly, I hope we have," Gonzalez said. "I say that because looking at his career and his legacy, like you talked about, if ever there was somebody who played himself out of the Hall of Fame, it's Russell Wilson. I say this because, look at what's happened ever since he left Seattle. When he was in Seattle, he was the man. He was making these good plays. He won a Super Bowl and went to two of them."

Since leaving the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson's numbers have cratered. Gonzalez said the Denver Broncos "paid him $39 million to leave" after just two seasons before an underwhelming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a miserable start with the Giants.

Perhaps the harshest criticism of Wilson came from Sherman, an ex-teammate of Wilson's and former member of the Legion of Boom in Seattle. Sherman said the defense did most of the heavy lifting during Wilson's tenure with the Seahawks, and that's why his win totals have plummeted over the last few seasons.

"I think you've gotta judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there," Sherman said. "He had a legendary defense, an all-time defense. ... Then, without that legendary defense, he's been 4-11, 7-8 and now 0-3 to start with the Giants."

It's hard to argue with the fact that Wilson has damaged his Hall of Fame chances with four extremely underwhelming seasons outside of Seattle. In that time, Wilson has completed 63.1% of his throws while averaging 224 yards per game with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Those numbers might even paint a rosier picture than reality when you consider Wilson's record in those games is an abysmal 17-27.

Is that enough to diminish his career with the Seahawks, in which he racked up a Super Bowl ring, All-Pro honors and 10 Pro Bowl nods? That will be what the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee must decide down the road.