Jason Kelce officially retired from the NFL earlier this month, ending a 13-year Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Saquon Barkley is hoping Kelce comes back for Year 14.

On this week's episode of "New Heights," Barkley made his pitch to Kelce about potentially returning for one more season.

"I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm happy," Barkley said. "I got a fresh start. I can't wait to meet everybody and just go out there and play ball."

When Kelce replied to Barkley that "it's gonna be great," Barkley replied "You don't gotta watch it, you know."

Kelce insisted to Barkley he's done with football. There are other aspects of Kelce's life he gets to pursue, like multiple television outlets that want him on their NFL broadcasts in 2024 and beyond.

'I'll give you one piece of advice ... before you ask me to come back, I'm not going to come back," Kelce said with a laugh. "I'm not doing it, nothing to add."

Kelce had a piece of advice for Barkley, telling him not to go down at the 1-yard line.

Barkley isn't going to get to run behind Kelce in 2024, and the Eagles won't commit to Cam Jurgens as the starting center yet (Jurgens is expected to be the center).

"I don't have to make that decision anywhere near for a long, long time," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Tuesday. "So we'll see. We've got a lot of time. We've got walk-throughs to go through, we've got training camp, we've got OTAs, as far as what that looks like."

Kelce just wanted Barkley to know, it won't be him. As fun as that could be.