Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders lived up to the hype of his most die-hard fans in the opening week of the preseason.

Sanders, a projected 2025 first-round pick who didn't come off the board until the 144th pick in the fifth round, thrived against the Carolina Panthers last week: He threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 23 passing while also adding 19 yards rushing on four carries.

However, his status for Week 2 of the preseason at the Philadelphia Eagles is now in question after the 23-year-old suffered an oblique injury while throwing during a joint practice between the two teams on Wednesday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update Thursday, labeling Sanders as "day to day." The timeline behind Stefanski saying, "we're going to put him down for a little bit" is unclear at the moment.

"Felt it early I think warming up and felt it throughout individuals, and [we] took a look at it," Stefanski said Thursday. "If it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things. ... We'll work through all those things. Snoop [Tyler Huntley] knows exactly what to do and how to do it. We'll see who else is available, but we have to get through today before I know that."

Shedeur Sanders injury: What happened, reactions from Joe Flacco and Jalen Hurts, what it means for QB battle Jeff Kerr

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the rookie. Sanders could have used Saturday's game to potentially leapfrog third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel and/or veteran Kenny Pickett, both of whom missed the preseason opener with hamstring injuries. Now, he'll have to pray he can be cleared for Saturday, or hope to produce a similar performance in Cleveland's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23.