ARLINGTON, Texas -- The 2025 Dallas Cowboys offense in Week 7 featured its complete cast of playmakers with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back after three-game absence while dealing with a sprained ankle, and All-Pro return man/wide receiver KaVontae Turpin back in the fold.

As a result, Dallas turned Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium into an offensive fireworks show in a dominant 44-22 victory over the NFC East rival Washington Commanders. How good is Dallas' 2025 offensive attack that is averaging 31.7 points per game (third-best in the NFL entering "Sunday Night Football and "Monday Night Football") and 390.6 total yards per game (the best in the NFL entering "Sunday Night Football and "Monday Night Football")? Lamb, who exploded for 110 yards and a touchdown (a 74-yarder) on five catches, believes this year's Cowboys attack that features himself and wide receiver 1B George Pickens (four catches for 82 yards on Sunday) is the best of his Dallas career, which began back in 2020.

"This one is the best one I've been on, and I've been on some great ones. It's just the way we can move around these pieces and these players," Lamb said postgame on Sunday. "Everybody knows where to go. Everybody lines up faster than any [I've been on]. It's tough."

Lamb's sentiment can certainly be backed up by his and his teammates' production, both individually and collectively. The 31.7 points per game Dallas is averaging right now is the most of any team quarterbacked by Dak Prescott, since 2016, just ahead of the 31.2 points per game the Cowboys' 2021 offense averaged. The 2025 Cowboys are also the third team in NFL history to score at least 40 points in each of their first three home games of a season, joining the Roger Staubach and Tom Landry 1973 Cowboys and the "Greatest Show on Turf" 2000 St. Louis Rams, per CBS Sports Research.

"I don't want to take anything away from those guys … but I will tell you Lamb's ability to really make the difference on an offense. Now Pickens has that ability as well along with our running game," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said postgame. "Really, I feel as good about that offense as I have in a long time around here."

Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson each have six receiving touchdowns this year, career-highs for both that are tied for the most in the entire NFL entering "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football" in Week 7. Pickens' 607 yards receiving are the fourth-most in the NFL. Ferguson's 51 catches are the third-most in the NFL. Ferguson is the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 catches (51) and six receiving touchdowns (6) in the first seven games of a season. Running back Javonte Williams' 592 yards rushing are the second-most in football while his six rushing touchdowns are the third-most in the league. Prescott's 16 passing touchdowns are the second-most in the NFL, just one behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 17.

"Not a knock to any other group that I've been a part of, but the chemistry, the camaraderie, the trash talking, the emotions and passion of this unit -- it's there as much as I've ever seen it," Prescott said postgame. "Sure, we've got some youth that's probably a big part of it, but we've got guys who just work their tails off every day, and I say it all the time, confidence is earned. ...This group practices the right way, and they've earned the confidence. They go out there, and we play with it and it's fun. It really is fun. It's in a collaborative effort, and it's not about me. It's not about any one person in that group. It's about the way that we all play for one another, doing our 1/11 each play and seeing what the result is afterwards."

Much of that production has come in the last four games, and the result is the 2025 Cowboys offense is now just the fifth since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to average at least 35 points per game without a turnover in a four-game span within a single season, per CBS Sports Research. The other such occurrences were 2010's New England Patriots offenses piloted by Tom Brady (2010 and 2014 -- Brady was the 2010 NFL MVP) and 2010's Green Bay Packers offenses led by Aaron Rodgers (2014 and 2020-- Rodgers won NFL MVP in both such seasons).

"I think we've got an outstanding leader in our quarterback, and we got an outstanding player in the quarterback," Jones said.

35+ PPG & 0 turnovers in four-game span, unique spans in single season since 1970 Season Record In Span Dallas Cowboys 2025 2-1-1 Green Bay Packers 2020 4-0 Green Bay Packers 2014 4-0 New England Patriots 2014 4-0 New England Patriots 2010 4-0

Speaking of Prescott, his 13 passing touchdowns since Week 4 in this historic four-game stretch lead the NFL in this span, and he's thrown at least three scoring strikes without an interception in all four games of this magical run. That's now tied for the second-most consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns and no interceptions in NFL history. Prescott is in a club with quarterbacks like Drew Brees (2019), Rodgers (2014), Peyton Manning (2013-2014) and Brady (2007) in this regard.

"A lot of things coming together. It's all the work that I've put into this. Personally, a lot of offseason work to the team getting together in the spring, to training camp. Success through these last few games is just only growing the confidence." Prescott said of this four-game stretch when asked by CBS Sports. "I know who I am. I feel great throwing the ball. When you got pass catchers like those two guys [Pickens and Lamb], .... Turp [KaVontae Turpin], [Jalen] Tolbert, Flo [Ryan Flournoy] that are making plays and taking advantage of their opportunities whenever they come. I'm just gonna keep pushing myself to get better. You've been around, you understand that, that's all I want to do."

"Dak's playing really well. You know, I'm not trying to not make a big deal about him playing great, but that's what we expect from Dak, and he's got incredible weapons," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said postgame. ..."But you see the trust that he has in these guys."

Is Prescott more proud of his 13 touchdowns or no interceptions in this historic stretch? His answer: a little bit of both.

"I'm not sure. "I think they go hand-in-hand to be honest. When you take care of the ball, you have more opportunities to score touchdowns, and that's leading to that," Prescott said. "Not counting the touchdowns, probably the interceptions being true. I couldn't tell you how many touchdowns it was, but I can tell you that I hadn't thrown an interception. I'm trying to be smart with it, but not hesitant, scared or cautious at the same time. I have tons of confidence in what I can do, where I can put it, and the guys that I'm throwing it to, so that's just a result of that."

Most consecutive games with 3-plus pass TD and 0 INT, NFL history Consecutive games SEA Russell Wilson (2015) 5 DAL Dak Prescott (2025) 4 NO Drew Brees (2019) 4 GB Aaron Rodgers (2014) 4 DEN Peyton Manning (2013-2014) 4 NE Tom Brady (2007) 4

No play further exemplified the trust Prescott has in his weapons than his 74-yard deep ball touchdown pass to Lamb. Pickens was actually the No. 1 read on that play, and the way he was designed to run his route was for him to get a deep ball to go to the house. Prescott was ready to make that throw, but then he saw Lamb's hand go up, and he made the heave to ol' reliable, No. 88. That led to Lamb and Pickens dancing their way together into the end zone for an early 17-8 lead at the tail end of the first quarter.

"It wasn't the route we were expecting. It was built for him [Lamb] to run a deep cross right there. I go through read one, which was George [Pickens], then I see the big window where if he would've ran that route, he would've had a great play, not a touchdown," Prescott said. "I looked to find CeeDee, and he's got his hands up saying 'I'm here.' At that point, I saw the safety or the corner to the right. I just put about everything I had on the line, understanding that I could just lob it up and both guys would be able to make a play and try to give them a chance. He [Lamb] took a good job taking two steps back and catching the ball and walked into the end zone. Once again, it was a play that's not made unless you have confidence in the guy you're throwing to and that guy is smart and understands the defense, understands the look, and understands he can take the opportunity. We were able to capitalize on that."

That's why Schottenheimer called the play a "mailbox" play: Lamb stuck his hand up, and Prescott found him. Pickens running his route in front of Lamb created confusion in the secondary as two Commanders defenders bumped into each other on the play.

"That's not a surprise to me. He always helps me, you know what I'm saying?" Lamb said when asked about Pickens clearing the way for him on the play. "That's why we brought him here. It's exciting, and he was the first person I saw after I caught it. There was nobody there, so I already knew what it was."

Lamb called it "our touchdown" as the two pranced down the sideline and into the end zone together.

"At that point, it turns into our touchdown. It's just whoever brings the ball in," Lamb said. "I feel like 'let's continue to do that and many more in the future."

In the lead up to this game, Prescott felt comfortable indicating Lamb and Pickens were his top wide receiver duo ever, even better than the tandem of Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and a younger version of Lamb in 2021. With his former No. 88 Dez Bryant in the building for Dallas' 2025 homecoming game on Sunday, he joked he was going to say that a little more quietly, but he affirmed the sentiment once more.

"It's up to y'all to decide. Dez [Bryant] was just in there too so don't say that too loud," Prescott said laughing. "Those dudes are unbelievable. They are, and that's credit to them. That's credit to the way they show up and work each and every day. That's credit to the standard that they have for themselves. That's credit to the love they have for one another, the way that they push one another. They definitely are."

Lamb and Pickens are "definitely" Prescott's top wide receiver duo of his 10-year career, and the longer he continues to produce like this, the 2025 Cowboys offense will begin to separate itself as well as the best of the Prescott era (2016-present) in Dallas.

"The sky is the limit," Prescott said.