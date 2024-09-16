PHILADELPHIA -- The number of practices are increasing where Cooper DeJean is starting to earn more reps in the slot. Does that mean the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to dive into the deep end of the pool with him?

"He's getting there. He's getting close," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni this week. "We'll see how this game plays out this week. But he's stringing together some nice practices in a row."

DeJean was the starting slot cornerback in minicamp prior to a hamstring injury just before training camp that sidelined him three weeks. Getting a late start to camp had DeJean play catch up, jumbling the Eagles secondary by moving Quinyon Mitchell to the slot and Isaiah Rodgers as the starting outside cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

The Eagles want Mitchell on the outside and DeJean in the slot. That lineup could come into fruition as soon as Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

"My body is starting to feel back to where it was, which is a big part of it, too, just getting comfortable moving around out there," DeJean said. "Each and every practice I feel like I get more and more comfortable."

Philadelphia certainly had its problems in the slot in Week 1, a product of moving Mitchell to the outside as Rodgers missed the game with a broken hand. Avonte Maddox was targeted six times and allowed three catches for 30 yards with a touchdown, allowing a 95.8 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender.

Playing mostly safety in training camp didn't favor Maddox as he moved back inside, but the coverage in the slot should be more in the Eagles' favor with DeJean there. The Eagles are strictly keeping DeJean in the slot for a reason.

"That's where I'm getting most of my reps," DeJean said. "But still trying to learn the other positions as well just to be ready. But focusing on just that has allowed me to get more and more comfortable."

If DeJean starts on Monday night, he officially will be caught up after a three-week lull prevented him from being the starting slot cornerback in Week 1. That opportunity to take over the starting slot cornerback spot is coming soon.

"I'm just doing what they ask me to do," DeJean said. "That's up to the coaches to determine my role. I'm just going to continue to get better each and every practice."