Is Tom Brady retiring? Patriots QB after winning sixth Super Bowl title: 'It doesn't change anything'

At this point in his career, Tom Brady is just resume padding. He won his sixth Super Bowl with Bill Belichick against the Rams on Sunday by a score of 13-3, and getting that win was an all-around effort. Brady didn't even throw a touchdown on Sunday, but he had the throw of the game with an absolute dime to Rob Gronkowski that led to the Patriots' game-winning score.

It was also the second time in Brady's career that he hasn't won Super Bowl MVP in a win, with Julian Edelman shouldering the load of the Patriots passing game.

But despite Brady promising that Super Bowl LIII wasn't going to be his last game, there may have been some who were holding out hope that a win would solidify his greatest-of-all-time status in his mind and allow him to retire. Brady, however, wants to play until he's 45, and he's sticking to his guns.

"It doesn't change anything," Brady told Tracy Wolfson after the game in the interview above when he was asked if his sixth ring would make him reconsider. "I can't wait to spend some time with my family, and my kids and my wife -- I couldn't do it without their support. And it's just been a great year, I'm so happy for my teammates, this is a dream come true for all of us."

Brady has not wavered in this stance -- and he doesn't seem like the type for a John Elway-style walk-off. Rather, Brady will likely continue to play as long as he feels like he can compete. It's clear that counting the Patriots out is a fool's errand at this point, so don't expect him to to go away any time soon.