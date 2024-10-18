Will Levis may be on borrowed time with the Tennessee Titans.

A quarterback change may be imminent in Tennessee as Levis continues to struggle in Brian Callahan's offense. Levis is 15th in the NFL in completion rate (66.4%), 19th in touchdown rate (4.0), and 28th in yards per attempt (5.6). The turnovers are what's hurting Levis, as his seven interceptions and 5.6% interception rate lead the NFL while his 70.7 passer rating is the worst among qualifying quarterbacks.

Levis is essentially in a no-win situation in Tennessee, as NFL on CBS analyst Tiki Barber explains (Barber is calling the Titans showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday).

"It's challenging for him because he's trying to be perfect," Barber said Thursday. "He's trying to be what the head coach wants him to be. But it's not what made him -- some the successes he had last year was being a little bit on the edge and taking some chances.

"And you just don't see him doing that from the yards per attempt discrepancy that we've seen last year to this year, to the processing."

Barber was watching a third-and-3 play Levis was sacked on from earlier in the season, explaining how that processing is affecting Levis.

"They're running crosser routes and he's looking at the check down from the very beginning of the play," Barber said. "So the processing is wrong. You should be looking at the crossers and one of those guys comes open or if it's zone you just throw it right away.

"Instead he's looking at the running back, who's covered out of the backfield, and he gets sacked. Because he's not looking at the right thing. He's playing conservative and it's a stark contract to what made him somewhat successful a year ago."

The Titans offensive line isn't helping either. Tennessee is 30th in the league in sack rate (10.1%) and 22nd in the NFL in pressure rate allowed per dropback (37.9%).

"Their right tackle position is troublesome. Nicholas Petit-Frere and LeRoy Watson, they got issues over there," Barber said. "When your mind starts to wane look down as opposed to looking up, there's almost zero chance you're gonna be able to find those second or third reads in your progression."

Levis' situation in Tennessee is dire, and his time as a starting quarterback appears to be winding down.