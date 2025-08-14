Isaiah Bond, the former Texas and Alabama wide receiver who went undrafted after being arrested on an outstanding sexual assault warrant, was no-billed and no longer faces criminal charges, his agent, Damien Butler, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter," Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

Shortly after news of the conclusion of his case emerged, Bond released a statement saying that he is signing with the Cleveland Browns. However, ESPN is reporting that any deal between Bond and the Browns has not been finalized.

Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police April 10 before posting $25,000 bail and being released from custody.

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement, via NFL Media, at the time. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

WFAA.com obtained the affidavit from the accuser, and in the document the alleged victim claimed she and Bond began messaging on Instagram and then texting with "mutual discussions of having sex and engaging in one act in particular, which the victim said she would consider." The victim said she and Bond met Feb. 4 and engaged in what was a consensual sexual encounter until Bond allegedly "brought up the notion of the act they'd previously discussed in their text exchanges." The victim allegedly said she "was not comfortable trying it" but claims he "began engaging in that act anyway."

Ex-Texas, Alabama WR Isaiah Bond's defamation lawsuit against accuser dismissed Carter Bahns

Bond, according to the affidavit, continued with the act after the victim told him to stop and later asked the victim to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused to do. The victim also claims Bond apologized to her via text and offered her payment. Bond sued the accuser for defamation within a week of his arrest.

"Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain," Butler said in a statement at the time.

The defamation lawsuit was dismissed in June.

Bond was a touted NFL prospect but went undrafted on the heels of his arrest. He played his junior season at Texas and caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He spent his first two years at Alabama and totaled 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career. He was CBS Sports' No. 67 overall prospect in this year's draft.