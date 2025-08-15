Happy Friday! Carter Bahns here with a look ahead to what should be a fantastic summer weekend in the sports world. If you're a soccer fan, the next couple of days will be a treat. More preseason football and the Little League World Series will make for a fun weekend, too.

ISAIAH BOND AND QUINSHON JUDKINS

Two prominent NFL rookies saw their paths to the league become significantly clearer Thursday with clearance from charges in two separate cases. Undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond was no-billed and no longer faces criminal charges after he turned himself in earlier this year on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. And the Broward (Fla.) State Attorney's Office chose not to move forward with an alleged case of domestic violence involving Browns running back Quinshon Judkins.

The State Attorney's Office cited a lack of evidence and witnesses, as well as a "delayed report of the incident" in its decision to pass on Judkins' case. The Ohio State product was arrested on July 12 on alleged battery and domestic violence.

NFL impact: The decision in Judkins' case could pave the way for him to finally sign his rookie contract with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 36 pick in this year's NFL Draft. The expectation is that he will split time with Jerome Ford and perhaps fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the backfield.

Meanwhile, a Collin County (Texas) grand jury returned a "no bill" in the sexual assault charge involving Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. Thus concluded the criminal proceedings, which date back to April 10 when Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police and posted $25,000 bail to be released from custody.

NFL impact: Bond could soon be Judkins' teammate. In a statement he released on social media, the former Texas receiver thanked the Browns for giving him an opportunity to continue his career in the NFL. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, however, that any potential deal between Bond and the Browns has yet to be finalized.

Imagn Images

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL

It was nearly two years ago that ex-Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions allegedly orchestrated a sign-stealing operation inside the Wolverines program. Finally, on Friday, the NCAA will announce its findings and punishments for Michigan to conclude its lengthy investigation into one of the biggest scandals in recent college football history. Sources confirmed to CBS Sports' John Talty that the decision is expected to come around noon ET.

The fallout from the sign-stealing saga has been immense and drawn out:

Stalions resigned in Nov. 2023 following a suspension without pay.

The Big Ten suspended ex-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season.

for the final three games of the 2023 regular season. Michigan fired then-linebackers coach Chris Partridge for allegedly destroying evidence.

for allegedly destroying evidence. Michigan imposed a two-game suspension on coach Sherrone Moore for the third and fourth games of the 2025 season.

The extent to which the NCAA may punish the Wolverines is unclear, but Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said recently that he has not had any conversations with the NCAA about a potential postseason ban. Michigan previously accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university in the matter.

⚽ European soccer leagues set to kick off Friday

Getty Images

The Premier League, Ligue 1 and La Liga all begin Matchday 1 on Friday, kicking off the club season in England, France and Spain. If you're an English soccer fan in particular, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League's 2025-26 season:

📅 NBA adds 75 games to national schedule for 2025-26 season

Getty Images

The 2025-26 NBA season is two months away, and with opening night just around the corner, the league unveiled its full schedule for the campaign. Everything begins Oct. 21 when the reigning champion Thunder meet the Rockets in a fitting matchup for Kevin Durant's Houston debut.

This year also marks the dawn of a new media rights era for the NBA, and with the league's new partnerships comes an increase in nationally televised games. The 247 national broadcasts are up from the 172 games that aired from coast to coast last year. The Lakers, Warriors, Thunder and Knicks will all play the most national games with 34 apiece. The Wizards, Jazz, Raptors, Nets and Pelicans will play the fewest with two each.

In addition to the must-see opener between the Thunder and Rockets, this handful of contests stands out as the batch of games every NBA fan has to catch:

Oct. 22: Mavericks vs. Spurs

Oct. 29: Pistons vs. Magic

Nov. 3: Pacers vs. Bucks

Nov. 26: Warriors vs. Rockets

Nov. 26: Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Nov. 28: Lakers vs. Maverick s

s Dec. 19: Knicks vs. 76ers

Dec. 25: Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Jan. 19: Cavaliers vs. Thunder

🌵 College Football Playoff bowl projections

Getty Images

It is never too early to hypothesize which teams will compete in the College Football Playoff, which squads will punch their tickets to a bowl and which teams will get an early start to the offseason. Brad Crawford's preseason bowl projections are in, and they include picks for each of the eight first-round and quarterfinal CFP contests.

A playoff game in Lubbock. A potential Big Ten vs. Big Ten matchup in the Rose Bowl. All of that is possible, and Crawford foresees more tantalizing showdowns in his full projections.

Among the non-playoff bowls, the storylines run rampant. Big brands clash in the Citrus Bowl, per the projections, with Michigan and Oklahoma duking it out in the Citrus Bowl. The Alamo Bowl could feature a pair of Big 12 teams (hello, BYU and Arizona State). Can we interest you in a TCU-Texas A&M clash in an in-state Texas Bowl? Or perhaps Bill Belichick's postseason debut in the Gator Bowl?

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Here's how to watch the BMW Championship and Little League World Series all weekend long.

Friday

⚽ Liverpool FC at AFC Bournemouth, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Titans at Falcons, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Mystics at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on ION

🏀 Aces at Mercury, 10 p.m. on ION

🏈 Chiefs at Seahawks, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Angel City FC at Utah Royals, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Padres at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

⚽ Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Mallorca at FC Barcelona, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Liberty at Lynx, 2 p.m. on CBS

⚽ German Supercup Final: VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, 2 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. on CBS

🏈 49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

🏁 Cook Out 400, 7 p.m. on USA Network

🥊 UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Here's a prediction, and how to watch.)

⚾ Tigers at Twins or Yankees at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. on FOX

⚽ Seattle Sounders at Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Cardinals at Broncos, 9:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday

⚽ Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBC

🏈 Jaguars at Saints, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Fever at Sun, 1 p.m. on NBA TV

🤠 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏀 BIG3 Celebrity Game and Playoffs, 3 p.m. on CBS

🏀 Wings at Aces, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Espanyol at Atlético Madrid, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ MLB Little League Classic: Mariners vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. on FOX

🏀 Dream at Valkyries, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV