Isaiah Bond, Quinshon Judkins clear of charges nearing NFL debuts; Michigan awaits NCAA sign-stealing decision
Plus, everything you need to know as the European club soccer season kicks off
Happy Friday! Carter Bahns here with a look ahead to what should be a fantastic summer weekend in the sports world. If you're a soccer fan, the next couple of days will be a treat. More preseason football and the Little League World Series will make for a fun weekend, too.
🏈 Good morning to all but especially to …
ISAIAH BOND AND QUINSHON JUDKINS
Two prominent NFL rookies saw their paths to the league become significantly clearer Thursday with clearance from charges in two separate cases. Undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond was no-billed and no longer faces criminal charges after he turned himself in earlier this year on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. And the Broward (Fla.) State Attorney's Office chose not to move forward with an alleged case of domestic violence involving Browns running back Quinshon Judkins.
The State Attorney's Office cited a lack of evidence and witnesses, as well as a "delayed report of the incident" in its decision to pass on Judkins' case. The Ohio State product was arrested on July 12 on alleged battery and domestic violence.
NFL impact: The decision in Judkins' case could pave the way for him to finally sign his rookie contract with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 36 pick in this year's NFL Draft. The expectation is that he will split time with Jerome Ford and perhaps fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the backfield.
Meanwhile, a Collin County (Texas) grand jury returned a "no bill" in the sexual assault charge involving Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. Thus concluded the criminal proceedings, which date back to April 10 when Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police and posted $25,000 bail to be released from custody.
NFL impact: Bond could soon be Judkins' teammate. In a statement he released on social media, the former Texas receiver thanked the Browns for giving him an opportunity to continue his career in the NFL. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, however, that any potential deal between Bond and the Browns has yet to be finalized.
👍 Honorable mentions
- The Browns' starting quarterback job appears to be Joe Flacco's to lose.
- Aaron Nola is back in the Phillies' rotation after a three-month absence with an ankle injury.
- Jordan Love's thumb surgery "went well," and he is expected to suit up for the Packers' opener on Sept. 7.
- Brian Schottenheimer revealed that he overcame thyroid cancer when he was 28.
- It's time to take the Brewers seriously as World Series contenders.
- The Lakers will honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue. The unveiling is set for Feb. 22 ahead of a game against the longtime rival Celtics.
- Entering Year 5 as a pro, Justin Herbert will start his first preseason game Sunday for the Chargers.
- Odell Beckham Jr. to the Steelers? The two sides have "had conversations."
- Former All-Pro lineman Brandon Scherff retired after 10 NFL seasons.
- Deion Sanders and Tim Tebow headline the AP All-Time All-America team.
- Shedeur Sanders' debut with the Browns nearly broke an NFL Network preseason viewership record.
- UFC fighters will receive larger bonuses as a result of the new media rights deal with Paramount.
〽️ And not such a good morning for …
MICHIGAN FOOTBALL
It was nearly two years ago that ex-Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions allegedly orchestrated a sign-stealing operation inside the Wolverines program. Finally, on Friday, the NCAA will announce its findings and punishments for Michigan to conclude its lengthy investigation into one of the biggest scandals in recent college football history. Sources confirmed to CBS Sports' John Talty that the decision is expected to come around noon ET.
The fallout from the sign-stealing saga has been immense and drawn out:
- Stalions resigned in Nov. 2023 following a suspension without pay.
- The Big Ten suspended ex-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season.
- Michigan fired then-linebackers coach Chris Partridge for allegedly destroying evidence.
- Michigan imposed a two-game suspension on coach Sherrone Moore for the third and fourth games of the 2025 season.
The extent to which the NCAA may punish the Wolverines is unclear, but Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said recently that he has not had any conversations with the NCAA about a potential postseason ban. Michigan previously accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university in the matter.
👎 Not so honorable mentions
- Florida State dismissed safety Conrad Hussey after involvement in a physical altercation with a position coach during practice.
- Rashee Rice meets with the NFL Sept. 30 for his disciplinary hearing. Expect him to play in the Chiefs' first four games.
- A former Nuggets mascot sued the team for wrongful termination and discrimination.
- Sam LaPorta will miss "a little bit of time" with an undisclosed injury.
- A hamstring strain will keep Jordin Canada on the sideline for at least two weeks.
- Matthew Stafford remains on the shelf with an aggravated disc in his back but will attempt to work out this weekend.
- Fans have to wait at least another week to see Aaron Rodgers in preseason game action.
- The Patriots demoted Kyle Dugger to a second-team role despite his recent contract extension and lengthy track record as a starter.
- Mike Vrabel spent his 50th birthday breaking up a fight at the Patriots' and Vikings' joint practice.
- A federal appeals court found insurmountable flaws with the NFL arbitration process, paving the way for Brian Flores to proceed with his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination.
- Sophie Cunningham is not happy with WNBA officials and said Paige Bueckers received a friendly whistle.
- Michael Phelps called for massive overhauls to USA Swimming amid declining interest and performance.
⚽ European soccer leagues set to kick off Friday
The Premier League, Ligue 1 and La Liga all begin Matchday 1 on Friday, kicking off the club season in England, France and Spain. If you're an English soccer fan in particular, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League's 2025-26 season:
- These 10 newcomers will make an impact, including Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz.
- The transfer window is open, and Liverpool just made a splash in acquiring 18-year-old Italian defender Giovanni Leoni. The signing received an "A" grade in the transfer report card, which includes breakdowns of every major move of the summer.
- This season's schedule includes the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United for the first time since 2016. Legendary Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has the matchup circled on his calendar.
- Ruben Amorim will embark on his first full season in charge at Manchester United this Sunday. But how long will he last as manager?
- The race for the championship looks to run through Liverpool, but Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa also stand favorably in the preseason power rankings.
📅 NBA adds 75 games to national schedule for 2025-26 season
The 2025-26 NBA season is two months away, and with opening night just around the corner, the league unveiled its full schedule for the campaign. Everything begins Oct. 21 when the reigning champion Thunder meet the Rockets in a fitting matchup for Kevin Durant's Houston debut.
This year also marks the dawn of a new media rights era for the NBA, and with the league's new partnerships comes an increase in nationally televised games. The 247 national broadcasts are up from the 172 games that aired from coast to coast last year. The Lakers, Warriors, Thunder and Knicks will all play the most national games with 34 apiece. The Wizards, Jazz, Raptors, Nets and Pelicans will play the fewest with two each.
In addition to the must-see opener between the Thunder and Rockets, this handful of contests stands out as the batch of games every NBA fan has to catch:
- Oct. 22: Mavericks vs. Spurs
- Oct. 29: Pistons vs. Magic
- Nov. 3: Pacers vs. Bucks
- Nov. 26: Warriors vs. Rockets
- Nov. 26: Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Nov. 28: Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Dec. 19: Knicks vs. 76ers
- Dec. 25: Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Jan. 19: Cavaliers vs. Thunder
🌵 College Football Playoff bowl projections
It is never too early to hypothesize which teams will compete in the College Football Playoff, which squads will punch their tickets to a bowl and which teams will get an early start to the offseason. Brad Crawford's preseason bowl projections are in, and they include picks for each of the eight first-round and quarterfinal CFP contests.
A playoff game in Lubbock. A potential Big Ten vs. Big Ten matchup in the Rose Bowl. All of that is possible, and Crawford foresees more tantalizing showdowns in his full projections.
Among the non-playoff bowls, the storylines run rampant. Big brands clash in the Citrus Bowl, per the projections, with Michigan and Oklahoma duking it out in the Citrus Bowl. The Alamo Bowl could feature a pair of Big 12 teams (hello, BYU and Arizona State). Can we interest you in a TCU-Texas A&M clash in an in-state Texas Bowl? Or perhaps Bill Belichick's postseason debut in the Gator Bowl?
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Here's how to watch the BMW Championship and Little League World Series all weekend long.
Friday
⚽ Liverpool FC at AFC Bournemouth, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏈 Titans at Falcons, 7 p.m. on NFL Network
🏀 Mystics at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on ION
🏀 Aces at Mercury, 10 p.m. on ION
🏈 Chiefs at Seahawks, 10 p.m. on NFL Network
⚽ Angel City FC at Utah Royals, 10 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ Padres at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network
Saturday
⚽ Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
⚽ Mallorca at FC Barcelona, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Liberty at Lynx, 2 p.m. on CBS
⚽ German Supercup Final: VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, 2 p.m. on ABC
⚾ Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on FS1
⚽ Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. on CBS
🏈 49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. on NFL Network
🏈 Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. on NFL Network
🏁 Cook Out 400, 7 p.m. on USA Network
🥊 UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Here's a prediction, and how to watch.)
⚾ Tigers at Twins or Yankees at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. on FOX
⚽ Seattle Sounders at Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
🏈 Cardinals at Broncos, 9:30 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday
⚽ Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBC
🏈 Jaguars at Saints, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
🏀 Fever at Sun, 1 p.m. on NBA TV
🤠 PBR Team Series Games of the Week, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏀 BIG3 Celebrity Game and Playoffs, 3 p.m. on CBS
🏀 Wings at Aces, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
⚽ Espanyol at Atlético Madrid, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
⚾ MLB Little League Classic: Mariners vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. on FOX
🏀 Dream at Valkyries, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV