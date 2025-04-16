On April 10, former Texas wide receiver and NFL draft prospect Isaiah Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He subsequently posted $25,000 bond and was released from custody.

Less than a week later, Bond has filed a lawsuit against his accuser in a Texas federal court, per NFL Media. His agent, Damien Butler, sent an email to all 32 NFL teams, insisting that Bond is innocent.

"Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain.

"Isaiah, like most 21-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home."

The lawsuit comes after WFAA.com obtained the affidavit from the accuser that sheds more light on the allegations.

The alleged victim claimed that Bond sent her a direct message on Instagram and then they began texting. Their text conversations then turned to "mutual discussions of having sex and engaging in one act in particular, which the victim said she would consider.

The alleged victim said they met on Feb. 4 and said it began as a consensual sexual encounter until Bond allegedly "brought up the notion of the act they'd previously discussed in their text exchanges." She allegedly said she "was not comfortable trying it" but claims he "began engaging in that act anyway."

The affidavit states that the woman asked Bond to stop while physically pushing him away and telling him she was in pain, but Bond continued with the act and covered her month.

Bond allegedly said "alcohol makes me do things" and asked the alleged victim to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she said she refused to do. The affidavit states that the alleged victim texted Bond after leaving, saying, "Isaiah you were wrong for that I asked you to stop and you kept covering my mouth. I'm in a lot of pain."

She then claims he later offered a payment over text, saying Bond messaged her, "You want a 1000 I'm really sorry!" and, "Would that make it feel better."

Officers met with the alleged victim on Feb. 20 and had her text Bond again in a "pretextual interview." She asked him to apologize over text while meeting with the officers, to which he responded, "I did."

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim responded, "apologizing by trying to pay me isn't a real apology Isaiah you really hurt me and I kept telling you to stop," to which Bond replied, "I'm sorry." From there, the affidavit states she was unable to contact Bond.

Bond initially stated his innocence in the matter on April 10 when he released a statement via social media, calling the allegations "patently false."

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond played wide receiver at Texas last season after spending his first two years at Alabama. For his career, Bond totaled 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.