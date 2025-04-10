Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, police told NFL Media. Bond subsequently posted bond and was released from custody.

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement, via NFL Media.

"I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

No further information regarding the warrant or the alleged assault has been released at this time. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.