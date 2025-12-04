Yes, we're in the thick of the NFL playoff race and trying to figure out which clubs will be in or out of the postseason picture as we enter the final full month of the regular season, but it's never too early to look at some looming free agents. That's especially true in Baltimore after the Ravens came to terms on a three-year, $39.3 million contract extension with veteran tight end Mark Andrews on Wednesday evening.

Andrews was in the final year of his prior deal with the franchise and was set to hit free agency this spring. This extension prevents that and secures his long-term future with the organization. However, this extension does send a cloud of uncertainty over the future of fellow tight end Isaiah Likely, who is also in the final year of his deal.

Before this Andrews extension, it was logical to assume that Baltimore could let the 30-year-old explore the open market and ink Likely, 25, to an extension as the ascending top option at the position. This new pact with Andrews, however, throws a wrench into that line of thinking and begs the question of whether or not Likely is the one who could be on the outs.

Likely has spent his entire career with Baltimore to this point after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina, and he has proven to be an electrifying talent who still hasn't reached his full potential. Of course, given that the Ravens are projected to have roughly $58.2 million in cap space (via Spotrac) this offseason, they could look to retain Likely either with an extension or via the franchise tag.

But what if Likely reaches the open market? Which teams could be interested in bringing him aboard? Let's explore some intriguing landing spots.

First and foremost, Kansas City will have a lot of work to do to get cap-compliant this coming offseason, as it is currently projected to be $31.1 million over the cap (via Spotrac). If we put that to the side for the moment, however, and simply look at the potential fit, this could be an exciting pairing.

It remains to be seen if Travis Kelce will play beyond this current 2025 season. The future Hall of Fame tight end mulled retirement last offseason before ultimately deciding to return to action. If he decides this time around to hang it up, Likely would be a great successor. Even if Kelce decides to stick around, it wouldn't hurt to bring Likely in as the heir apparent.

As we've seen over the years with Kelce, the tight end position is heavily featured in Kansas City's offense. Likely's athleticism and knack as a pass-catcher would be a fascinating addition for Patrick Mahomes, potentially injecting some much-needed burst into the offense overall.

The Commanders are in the midst of a lost season in 2025, entering December well under .500 due to injuries to both Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels. Given where they are in the standings, Washington's front office is probably looking toward how it'll reconstruct this roster for 2025, and it could include getting younger at some skill positions.

Similar to Kansas City, the Commanders could see their veteran tight end call it a career, with Zach Ertz only signed through 2025 and playing in his age-35 season. Daniels has shown an affinity for peppering the tight end position, so bringing in Likely would not only fit a need, but it'd bring another young pass-catching option for the 2024 first-rounder. The Commanders also have the fifth-most cap space to work with this offseason at a projected $94 million.

This would be a homecoming for Likely, who grew up in Massachusetts. New England has emerged as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025 thanks to Drake Maye's ascent in Year 2, and while the Patriots have rather quickly rebuilt, they can't get complacent. Maye could still use some more weapons, and with a projected $62.1 million in available space next offseason, some of that could be used to bring in Likely.

Of course, Hunter Henry is the top tight end on the roster, but the 30-year-old is only under contract through 2026. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Austin Hooper is only signed through this season. Likely could come in as a 1B option beside Henry in 2026, with room to grow into the top option over the long haul for Maye.

Dallas Goedert is in the final year of his current contract and was the subject of trade rumors coming into 2025. If Philadelphia decides to let him head into free agency this offseason, they could look to Likely to get younger at the position while still maintaining a steady pass-catching presence at that spot for Jalen Hurts.

Entering Week 14, Goedert is third on the Eagles in targets (56) and first in receiving touchdowns (seven), so the tight end position is a heavily involved figure within this offense, giving Likely an opportunity to shine as the primary option.

Tennessee is earmarked for a league-worst finish in 2025, currently sitting with an abysmal 1-11 record. It secured its franchise quarterback in Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last offseason, and now will need to better surround him with talent. Fortunately for them, the Titans will have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason (roughly $120.1 million).

Current No. 1 tight end Chig Okonkwo is going to be a free agent this offseason, creating a need at the position. Likely should be looked at as an upgrade for Ward if they were to ink him to a deal.